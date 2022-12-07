We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By Amanda Oliver Published Dec 7, 2022 9:00 AM

A good scope can make or break your hunt—but it can also make or break your budget. Fortunately, right now during the Cabela’s Holiday Sale, you can find some of the best scopes at a deep discount (up to $90 off!). You’ll have your pick of some of the top-rated rifle scopes tested and approved by our experts, including the popular Vortex Crossfire II—which we dubbed one of the best rifle scopes under $500—and the Bushnell Banner II, which is currently less than $70.

Below we’ve rounded up our favorite scope deals at Cabela’s this week.

The Best Scope Deals