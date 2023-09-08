Shooting Rests Are Majorly On Sale Right Now—Starting At Just $19
Get up to 50% off a new shooting bag or bipod for your firearm
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
When you’re sighting in your rifle or shotgun, a good shooting rest can make the job a whole lot easier. Whether you want a lead sled for the range, a bipod for out in the field, or a shooting bag for your backyard, you can find top-rated shooting rests on sale at Amazon right now for up to almost 50% off.
We’ve found the best deals on shooting rests going on below, including our experts’ favorite adjustable Caldwell lead sled and the popular Magpul bipod.
Best Deals on Shooting Rests
Caldwell Shooting Rests
- Caldwell Zeromax Adjustable Ambidextrous Rifle and Shotgun Shooting Rest for $34 (Save $10)
- Caldwell Lead Sled Solo Adjustable Rifle Shooting Rest for $71 (Save $19)
- Caldwell Stinger Adjustable Ambidextrous Rifle Shooting Rest for $86 (Save $59)
- Caldwell Lead Sled 3 Adjustable Ambidextrous Shooting Rest for $101 (Save $93)
- Caldwell Lead Sled DFT 2 Rifle Shooting Rest for $148 (Save $29)
Bipods and Tripods
- BOG Havoc Bipod Shooting Rest for $36 (Save $24)
- BOG Adrenaline Switcheroo Bipod for $53 (Save $47)
- Magpul MOE Bipod for $63 (Save $12)
- BOG Adrenaline Switcheroo Tripod for $79 (Save $20)
- BOG FieldPod Hunting Rest for $91 (Save $53)