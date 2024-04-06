We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You may best know Sig Sauer for its guns, but the legacy firearms brand also make some high quality optics—including scopes. Whether you’re after whitetail or elk, these rifle scopes are a solid option for added sight and accuracy. Right now, the top-rated Sig Sauer Whiskey 3 rifle scope is on sale for under $100. At half off, that’s a heck of a discount.

With 3x optical zoom, low dispersion glass, and multi-coated lenses, this Sig Sauer scope is incredibly clear for sighting in at both close and long ranges. It’s completely waterproof and fog-proof, so you can use it in any weather conditions without worrying about it getting damaged by the elements. The rugged exterior also keeps it protected. It’s easy to mount on almost any rifle and is a great budget pick for any hunting pursuit.

A good rifle scope for under $100 is hard to find, so we recommend shopping this deal ASAP so you don’t miss out. It’ll come in handy come deer season.