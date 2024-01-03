We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Smith & Wesson knives are some of the best pocket knives out there, whether you’re looking for an EDC blade or something for your next hunting trip. Right now, you can get the wildly popular Smith & Wesson SWFR2S Extreme Ops folding knife on sale at Amazon for over 40 percent off. That means you can snag it for just $19.

Made of durable high carbon stainless steel with a serrated blade, the Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops knife is super sharp right out of the box, and retains an edge for a very long time. The ergonomic handle makes it comfortable to use while the pocket clip makes it ideal for everyday carry. With assisted opening, it’s easy to open quickly yet features a safety lock for peace of mind. It also makes for a great tactical or survival blade, with both a glass breaker and seatbelt cutter.

This deal won’t last long, so we recommend taking advantage of the heavily discounted price while you can. After all, there’s really no such thing as having too many knives, is there?