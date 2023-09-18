SHARE

You might know Smith & Wesson for its handguns, but the popular firearms brand also makes some darn good knives. And right now, you can get a Smith & Wesson pocket knife on sale at Amazon for as low as $11—a savings of more than 60 percent.

Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops SWA24S 7.1in S.S. Folding Knife

Whether you want the top-rated M&P Special Ops assisted-opening knife or the rugged Extreme Ops stainless steel knife perfect for EDC, you can find both and a lot more deeply discounted. Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals on Smith & Wesson knives going on this week.

Best Smith & Wesson Knife Deals

Knives
