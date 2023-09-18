Smith & Wesson Knives Are On Sale Up to 65% Off—Starting at Just $11
Get a quality blade at a serious discount right now
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You might know Smith & Wesson for its handguns, but the popular firearms brand also makes some darn good knives. And right now, you can get a Smith & Wesson pocket knife on sale at Amazon for as low as $11—a savings of more than 60 percent.
Whether you want the top-rated M&P Special Ops assisted-opening knife or the rugged Extreme Ops stainless steel knife perfect for EDC, you can find both and a lot more deeply discounted. Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals on Smith & Wesson knives going on this week.
Best Smith & Wesson Knife Deals
- Smith & Wesson CK400 5.4″ S.S. Folding Knife for $11 (Save $8)
- Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops 7.8″ S.S. Folding Knife for $13 (Save $3)
- Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard 6.5″ S.S. Folding Knife for $14 (Save $6)
- Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops 7.1″ S.S. Folding Knife for $15 (Save $7)
- Smith & Wesson Benji 2.5″ S.S. Folding Keychain Knife for $16 (Save $10)
- Smith & Wesson Border Guard 8.3″ S.S. Folding Knife for $16 (Save $16)
- Smith & Wesson M&P Special Ops 9.3″ S.S. Assisted Opening Knife for $19 (Save $15)
- Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops 8″ Drop Point S.S. Folding Knife for $20 (Save $13)
- Smith & Wesson M&P 8.5″ S.S. Spring Assisted Folding Knife for $22 (Save $5)