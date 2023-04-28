We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The best pocket knives—especially folding knives—serve a lot of purposes. You can use them for everything from camping and backpacking to hunting and fishing to just everyday carry. Right now, one of the highest rated pocket knives on Amazon is majorly on sale. You can get the Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Knife for just $15, which is 31% off.

The Smith & Wesson pocket knife features a strong black high carbon stainless-steel blade with a partially serrated edge. The aluminum handle has thumb knobs and a comfortable grip that makes it easy to hold and, while it opens quickly, the lock holds the blade safely in place when not in use. “Worth every penny, very durable,” one person raved of the popular folding knife, while another said theirs has stayed razor sharp for over five years.

We doubt this great deal will last long, so we recommend taking advantage of the discount ASAP while you still can. We’ve also rounded up the best outdoor deals at Amazon right now, if there’s something else on your wishlist.