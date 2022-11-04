We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By Luke Guillory Published Nov 4, 2022 12:58 PM

If you’re waiting until Black Friday to buy gear, it’s not necessary at Solo Stove. The crazy popular camp stoves and luxury fire pits are currently on sale during the Solo Stove Black Friday sale, which started early. From now until December 4, 2022, you can score some huge deals on most gear and accessories on the Solo Stove site.

We really love Solo Stove’s camp stoves. All sizes are packable and great wood-burning alternatives to your typical camp stove. They make cooking over a flame a lot less finicky. The brand has expanded into a lovely range of smokeless fire pits—like the OG Bonfire fire pit, which has more than 18,000 reviews—and recently even released a pizza oven. It’s a real standout, since it has both wood-burning and propane fueled capabilities.

But enough from us! Here are the best Solo Stove deals going on ahead of Black Friday:

Camp Stoves

Lite for $59.99 (Save $30)

Titan for $79.99 (Save $30)

Campfire for $99.99 (Save $50)

Fire Pits

Fire Pit Bundles

Other Huge Deals