Published Mar 27, 2023

Solo Stove has become the name in smokeless fire pits (and they also make one of our experts’ favorite camp stoves!). From the OG Solo Stove Bonfire—which has thousands of rave reviews—to the newly released tabletop Mesa, the fire pits are praised for their efficiency, warmth, and convenience. You can use them anytime, anywhere, with very little effort and cleanup.

Right now on Amazon, you can save up to $100 on Solo Stove fire pits—which means you can get one for, well, under $100. That’s an amazing deal on such a high quality (and highly sought after) product. This deal won’t last long, so grab one while you can, and then get ready for a summer full of bonfires, s’mores, and backyard BBQs with your new purchase.

The Best Solo Stove Deals on Amazon