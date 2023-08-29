Solo Stove Labor Day Sale 2023: Get Up to 50% Off Fire Pits and More
Get one of the popular smokeless fire pits at a deep discount just in time for fall
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
As the long holiday weekend approaches, plenty of sales have already begun—including the highly anticipated Solo Stove Labor Day sale. During the big end-of-summer event, you can get up to 50% off the brand’s popular smokless fire pits, camp stoves, fire pit bundles, and fire pit accessories.
Below are the best deals already going on at the Solo Stove Labor Day sale. Some of our favorites? The popular Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 for $200 off and the larger Yukon 2.0 for nearly $400 off—just in time for peak campfire season.
Best Deals at the Solo Stove Labor Day Sale
Fire Pits
- Ranger 2.0 and Stand for $229 (Save $120)
- Bonfire 2.0 and Stand for $269 (Save $200)
- Yukon 2.0 and Stand for $489 (Save $360)
Fire Pit Bundles
- Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0 for $319 (Save $295)
- Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0 for $329 (Save $240)
- Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0 for $424 (Save $415)
- Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0 for $739 (Save $630)
- Yukon Ultimate Bundle 2.0 for $909 (Save $710)
Fire Pit Accessories
- Fire Pit Stand for $49 (Save $20)
- Fire Pit Shelter for $49 (Save $20)
- Fire Pit Lid for $59 (Save $40)
- Fire Pit Heat Deflector for $174 (Save $50)
- Fire Pit Surround for $339 (Save $110)