We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

As the long holiday weekend approaches, plenty of sales have already begun—including the highly anticipated Solo Stove Labor Day sale. During the big end-of-summer event, you can get up to 50% off the brand’s popular smokless fire pits, camp stoves, fire pit bundles, and fire pit accessories.

Below are the best deals already going on at the Solo Stove Labor Day sale. Some of our favorites? The popular Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 for $200 off and the larger Yukon 2.0 for nearly $400 off—just in time for peak campfire season.

Best Deals at the Solo Stove Labor Day Sale

Fire Pits

Fire Pit Bundles

Fire Pit Accessories

Camping Stoves