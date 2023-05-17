We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Kick the summer season off right and elevate your outdoor cooking and bonfire experience during the Memorial Day Weekend Solo Stove sale. From May 17th-June 4th, save up to 45% off sitewide on Solo Stove products. You’ll have a chance to try out the recent updates on Solo Stove fire pits, including removable ash pans for quick and easy cleanup, along with cookout accessories like fire pit cooktops or the Fire Pit Pellet Adapter for a maintenance-free fire that can burn for 2+ hours.

The deals listed below are on the basic products currently available online. Other Solo Stove items, such as accessories, are also on sale, even if they are not listed below. On top of the 45% off items, if you purchase a fire pit bundle, you’ll also receive a free Mesa, their tabletop firepit!

Deals on Solo Stove Fire Pits

Fire Pit Bundles

Deals on Solo Stove Camp Stoves

Campfire for $104.99 (Save $45)

for $104.99 (Save $45) Titan for $84.99 (Save $25)

for $84.99 (Save $25) Lite for $84.99 (Save $25)

Camp Stove Gear Kits

Deals on Solo Stove Pizza Oven

Pizza Oven Bundles

Deals on Solo Stove Patio Heater