One Day Sale on Solo Stove Pi Fire Pizza Oven
Save up to $230 during this one day Solo Stove sale on their Pi Fire Pit pizza cooking system.
Solo Stove is having an exclusive one-day sale today, March 14th, on their Pi Fire Pit System and their original pizza oven. These unique pizza oven designs bring pizza-making outdoors as an attachment to their smokeless firepits. Available in three different sizes, the Pi Fire attachment is compatible with their Bonfire, Yukon, and Ranger smokeless fire pits. Currently, all of the Solo Stove Pi Pizza Ovens come with a free gas burner as well.
All Solo Stove products come with a lifetime warranty.
Solo Stove Pi Fire Pit System Deals
- Ranger Pi Fire for $199.99 (save $70)
- Ranger Pi Fire + Tools for $254.99 (save $155)
- Bonfire Pi Fire for $259.99 (save $100)
- Bonfire Pi Fire + Tools for $309.99 (save $190)
- Yukon Pi Fire for $349.99 (save $130)
- Yukon Pi Fire + Tools for $414.99 (save $230)
Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven Deals
- Pi Starter Bundle for $484.99 (save $260)
- Pi Essential Bundle for $554.99 (save $280)
- Pi Ultimate Bundle for $849.99 (save $420)
Other Solo Stove Pi Fire Pit Deals
- Pi Stainless Turner 2.0 for $39.99 (save $10)
- Neapolitan Dough Balls for $109.99 (save $30)
- Neapolitan Artisan Pizza Box for 144.99 (save $40)