We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

With big shopping holidays like Black Friday, it’s always the big retailers that have the best gear. For outdoors gear, it’s no different. If you’re looking for good deals on great gear, the Sportsman’s Warehouse Black Friday sale is a must shop.

The retailer has deals across the site, but it’s a big sale on Sitka that’s headlining the day. Get up to 25% off, or much more on other brands. These are our favorite deals:

Trail Cameras

Guns

Camping Gear