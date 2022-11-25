The Best Deals at the Sportsman’s Warehouse Black Friday Sale 2022
Good deals on great gear—that's what you'll find here
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
With big shopping holidays like Black Friday, it’s always the big retailers that have the best gear. For outdoors gear, it’s no different. If you’re looking for good deals on great gear, the Sportsman’s Warehouse Black Friday sale is a must shop.
The retailer has deals across the site, but it’s a big sale on Sitka that’s headlining the day. Get up to 25% off, or much more on other brands. These are our favorite deals:
25% Off Select Sitka Gear
15% Off Treestands
Trail Cameras
- SpyPoint Link-Micro-Solar, Verizon for $129.99 (Save $80)
- SpyPoint Link-Micro-Solar, Nationwide for $129.99 (Save $80)
- SpyPoint Flex for $99.99 (Save $50)
Guns
- CVA Cascade, multiple calibers for $629.99 (Save $50)
- Henry Side Gate Lever Action, 45-70 Government for $949.99 (Save $50)
- Beretta PX4 Storm, 9mm for $499.99 (Save $100)
Camping Gear
- PocketRocket Stove Kit for $82.46 (Save $27.49)
- PocketRocket Stove for $59.96 (Save $20)
- Elixir 2-Person Backpacking Tent for $217.46 (Save $72.49)