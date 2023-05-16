We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There are so many benefits to a cellular trail camera: They send live photos and videos (often in real-time) directly to your phone so you can check your camera anytime from anywhere. Plus, the less you have to physically visit your trail cam, the less you disrupt the surrounding wildlife (and risk giving up your spot). While you could buy a new wireless trail cam, they can be expensive, especially if you already spent money on a traditional trail camera.

Good news—there’s a cheaper solution that doesn’t involve scrapping your current trail cam setup. This genius SpyPoint Cell-Link Universal Cellular Adapter will turn any cam into a cellular trail camera in minutes.

Here’s how it works. Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, the adapter connects your current trail camera to the closest wireless network via an SD card. It can then send photos and videos to your phone just as a cellular trail camera would. The adapter fits virtually any trail camera model as along as it has an SD card slot.

The SpyPoint adapter has nearly 1,000 reviews on Amazon. “Best way to upgrade your old trail camera,” one person raves, while another says, “You have to learn to set these products up right with whatever camera you choose, but once you learn how to do that these are incredible cell cam tools.”

Right now you can get the SpyPoint trail camera adapter for just $30 on Amazon—a savings of 40% off. It’s a limited-time only deal, so you should grab one at this low price while you can. It’s never too soon to start prepping for the season.