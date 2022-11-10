We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You can have too much of a lot of things, but trail cams? Never. You want to try something different, maybe set a camera at a promising creek crossing—but that means taking a camera off that goldmine inside corner. See the issue?

The solution is to first, learn where to mount your trail cam. Beyond that, well, just buy more trail cams.

If your wallet is already hurting, fear not. One of our favorite cellular trail cameras, the SpyPoint Flex, is $50 off at Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops right now. The SpyPoint Flex shoots respectable 33MP photos. You also get 1080p video, so a buck on the move at that creek crossing won’t show up as an annoying blur. Beyond that, you get a quick 0.3-second trigger speed. And since this is SpyPoint’s flagship model, you get flash/detection ranges out to 100-feet, the best in the lineup.

All that said, the thing that really makes the Flex appealing is that it runs on either of SpyPoint’s cell carriers—Verizon and Nationwide—and comes with two pre-activated SIM cards to switch between. The camera supports microSD cards up to 512GB, which is essential when you’re shooting video in 1080p. Since there is no SD card included, we like this deal on a 512GB microSD at Amazon.