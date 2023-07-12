We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

One of our favorite trail cameras is the SpyPoint Link-Micro-LTE cellular trail camera, thanks to its clear image quality, long battery life, and fast trigger speed. And right now, you can get the SpyPoint trail cam for 50% off during Amazon Prime Day 2023. That means you can get it for just $69, which is one of the best prices we’ve seen it for.

For more savings on optics and gear, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day trail camera deals and the best Prime Day hunting deals you can shop today. Along with the half-off trail camera deal, these only last until tonight, so act fast.

More Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Gear