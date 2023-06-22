We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

When you’re camping, sure, you could survive on freeze-dried meals or protein bars. But sometimes you just want a good hot meal. That’s where the best camping cookware comes in. And right now, you can get the highly rated Stanley camp cook set—with enough dishes for four people—on sale at Amazon for under $30.

This 11-piece Stanley camping cook set includes a 2.6-quart pot, serving utensils, four bowls, and four sporks. The pot is made with the durable stainless steel Stanley is so well known for, and all of the BPA-free dishes (including the pot) are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup when you get home. Even better, the kit boasts a nesting design, so everything stacks neatly inside, making it more compact for packing in your bag or backpack.

Take advantage of this deal while you can—a discounted price like this won’t last for long. Plus, the sooner you buy this set, the sooner you can head out to the campsite well-prepared.