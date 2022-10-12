Get Up To 30% Off Stanley Drinkware at Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Save on the classic Stanley thermoses, water bottles, and tumblers during the Prime Early Access Sale ending October 12.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.
A few of the classic Stanley water bottles, thermoses, and tumblers are on sale during the two-day Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Stanley is well-known in the camping and work world for providing high-quality, durable, insulated bottles. The Stanley food thermoses are famous for being double-insulated, allowing you to keep food and drinks warm for hours. Using stainless steel materials, all Stanley products are easy to clean and prevent flavor transfer after cleaning.
All Stanley products have a lifetime warranty and are “built for life.” They are a rugged and durable option for outdoor recreation or even as a daily staple in your lunchbox. Below are the best Stanley deals during Amazon’s October Prime Day.
Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle for $29.06 (Save $11.94)
Features
- 1 quart
- Double vacuum insulation
- Wide mouth opening
- Leak resistant cap
- Lifetime warranty
Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Bottle with Straw for 24.65 (Save $4.35)
Features
- 27 oz
- Straw lid
- Easy to carry handle
- Keep drinks cold for up to 18 hours
- Durable materials
- BPA free
Stanley Stainless Steel GO Tumbler for $14.09 (Save $7.91)
Features
- 10 oz
- Double wall vacuum seal insulation
- Works for hot or cold beverages
- Keeps drinks hot for 1.5 hours
- Keeps drinks cold for 5 hours
- Keeps ice for 20 hours
Stanley Quick Flip GO Bottle for $16 (Save $7)
Features
- 24 oz
- Dishwasher safe
- Leakproof lid lock
- Keeps drinks hot for up to 8 hours
- Keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours