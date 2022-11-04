We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Published Nov 4, 2022

A lot of hunting gifts are big-ticket items (think: shotguns, Sitka waders, or blinds), but there are also some really great stocking stuffers for hunters out there. Whether it’s a Yeti mug, a new Mossy Oak hunting knife, or a set of Rage broadheads, you can find plenty of presents that are small enough to fit in a stocking. Even more important? They’re actually useful—and actually something your giftee will enjoy opening.

Below, we’ve curated a list of the best stocking stuffers for hunters and bowhunters of 2022, including gifts for deer hunters, duck hunters, and more.

While there are tons of duck calls to choose from, the Duck Commander Classic Commander is the most popular at Cabela’s. Not only does it look good—it’s made of lacquered wood and gorgeous cedar—it also works well, according to hunters who say it’s helped them call in plenty of birds. They like that it’s easy to use and gives out a clear call.

Ammo is always a good gift for hunters—although the type you choose will depend on what specifically they hunt. One of the most popular for shotgun hunting is Winchester Super-X Xpert Hi-Velocity Game and Target Steel Shotshells. Not only do the shells have higher velocity and performance thanks to the quality non-toxic shot, they’re affordable and can be used for both small game and upland game hunting.

Sitting in a treestand or blind for hours on end in freezing cold temperatures means your hands and feet pay a price. That’s why any hunter would love an extra pack of HotHands hand warmers to keep their extremities nice and toasty while they’re waiting for that one shot. This pack even comes with oversized body warmers.

Who doesn’t want to unwrap a brand new Yeti on Christmas Day? The wildly popular Rambler—which has more than 11,300 reviews—comes in a variety of sizes, but the 30-ounce travel mug is perfect for keeping their morning cup of joe piping hot no matter the weather outside.

Help your giftee stay nice and toasty when they’re in the stand this season with a KUIU Kenai Beanie, which comes in both camo patterns and earth tone solids and in a range of sizes. It has a stretchy exterior to fit comfortable to any head and is lined with very soft (and well-insulated) sherpa.

Lighted nocks are a great gift for any bowhunter or anyone into archery. These ones from Nockturnal fit almost any size arrow and light up so bright (in either red or green) that your giftee can see them from hundreds of yards away—no more wondering whether or not they hit their mark.

This specific Mossy Oak knife is one of the most popular products among Field & Stream readers. The 15-inch fixed-blade knife is made of durable and rust-resistant stainless steel and has a rubber non-slip handle for comfortable gripping. Plus, it comes with a nylon sheath that your giftee can easily hook on their belt or pack.

Legendary bowhunter Cameron Hanes’ brand, Mtn Ops, makes all sorts of supplements for hunters and athletes alike. The Ammo protein powder is great for your giftee to toss in their pack before they hit the trail or the stand. The single-serving packs contain 19 grams of protein to fuel their hunt, along with real fruits and veggies.

If your giftee already has a great pair of binoculars, now all they need is a good binocular harness. This one from Cabela’s costs less than $20 and allows for hands-free bino toting while they’re in the field. It distributes weight evenly and has just the right amount of stretch to be comfortable on long treks.

Smartwool socks are making socks a cool gift again. These top-rated ankle socks are made with soft and breathable Merino wool along with recycled nylon. Available in both men’s and women’s sizes S to XL, they feature a seamless toe and light cushioning for added comfort. Our experts dubbed them some of the best wool socks of 2022.

Not sure what to get them? Let them choose what they want with a Cabela’s gift card. The massive outdoors retailer has almost anything and everything they could want, from all of the major brands including Sitka, Orvis, The North Face, and more. You can give them a traditional gift card or an e-gift card.

Streamlight flashlights are so popular for more than one reason—they’re portable, powerful, and rechargeable. With more than 24,000 positive reviews, this 250-lumen one can run for 3.5 hours straight on a single charge and is small enough to toss in a pocket (or clip to a hunting pack).

For the hunting dog owners, treat them and their pups to a brand new collar from Carhartt. Coming in bright hunter orange, it’s made with a durable waterproof neoprene and is fully adjustable to fit most any size dog. Bonus: It’s mildew-resistant and easy to clean.

Ask any bowhunter and they’ll likely agree: You can never have too many broadheads. After testing some of the best broadheads out there, our experts liked the Rage Hypodermic Traypan NC for their sharp blades, consistency, and increased penetration.

Great for any deer hunter, this Quaker Boy grunt call has received rave reviews for making a realistic grunt sound and for being very loud. Those who have used it say that they’ve called in plenty of deer—including huge bucks—with this call and that it’s held up well over multiple seasons.

Wearing your wedding band out in the field can be risky (and potentially painful). Enter these rings from Groove Life, which are made from flexible and breathable silicone. They’re available in a variety of colors and prints including Mossy Oak camos to match your giftee’s hunting attire.

If they love shooting whiskey as much as they love shooting guns—or if they simply like to enjoy an old fashioned come 5 o’clock—gift them these bullet-shaped whiskey stones. They’ll keep any beverage (alcoholic or not) cold without watering it down.

In our roundup of the best headlamps, we chose this one from BioLite as the best rechargeable option. It has both a flood and spot lens, and is surprisingly powerful. Even cooler, the band is moisture-wicking and features a “no-bounce” design that will keep it securely in place while your giftee hikes through the woods.

One of our favorite multi tools, the Leatherman Wingman will come in handy anytime, anywhere—whether they’re out hunting, camping, or just hanging out at home. It contains 14 tools in one neat package, including a knife, pliers, screwdrivers, scissors, and even a bottle opener.

Yes, Sitka Gear is pricey but yes, it’s worth it. Especially in the case of this neck gaiter, which is one of the warmest pieces of gear I own. Lined with two layers of soft high-pile fleece, it’s a must-have for any hunter who braves frigid conditions and wants to keep the wind and chill off their neck.

Backcountry hunters will appreciate this essentials kit from VSSL Gear, which has everything they need to survive in the wilderness for a few days. Inside the handheld canister, they’ll find a wire saw, 8 feet of survivor cord, a 25-foot rope, and a razor blade. They can use it to repair any gear damage that occurs in the field or even build a shelter.

Keep them safe out in the woods or on the water with a travel first aid kit. This one includes all of the essentials—like bandages, antiseptic wipes, gauze, and Ibuprofen—packed in a watertight bag.

A game carrier like this one will come in handy for the waterfowl hunter who likes to go hands-free. With hundreds of rave reviews on Amazon, this paracord carrier can hold up to 12 ducks or geese and can be clipped to a pack or slung around your giftee’s neck (perfect for taking those post-hunt success photos!).

Meet the hunting gloves our experts named the best budget-friendly pair you can buy at less than $20. Available in four camo patterns, they’re lined with Thinsulate insulation so they’re warm without being bulky and they have elastic wrist cuffs to keep out any cold air.

If they don’t yet own a Yeti Colster, this is the perfect gift for 2022. When they’re celebrating a successful hunt at the end of a long day, they can kick back and enjoy an ice cold beer thanks to the colster’s well-insulated (and puncture-resistant) stainless steel. The can holder comes in three sizes and a bevy of colors.

Dubbed one of the best bow releases for bowhunting by our experts, the Little Goose II from Scott Archery is lightweight and durable and comes with five adjustment positions. It can be used via the Velcro or buckle strap (shooter’s choice!) and is very comfortable on the wrist.

Scent control is a big deal for many deer hunters. And one of the most popular brands in the space is Dead Down Wind. This set includes all the essentials they’ll need for their next hunt: laundry detergent, field spray (with refills), bar soap, face paint, and lip balm. Thousands of reviewers swear by the scent killer.

Help them keep track of all their hunts with this Rustico hunting log book, which is made by hand in the U.S. with American-sourced cowhide leather. The book includes plenty of templated pages for recording all the necessary details, like weather, wind, game activity, and hunting setup.

Foot aches and pains begone! No matter what boots or shoes they choose to wear out in the field, these inserts from Dr. Scholl’s will be a game-changer when it comes to comfort. They come highly recommended by more than 66,000 Amazon shoppers thanks to the cushioned arch guard and shock guard that work together to distribute weight and relieve fatigue.