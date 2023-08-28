We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Streamlight flashlights are some of the best EDC flashlights out there, thanks to their durability, impressive brightness, and long battery life. Right now, you can get a Streamlight flashlight on sale at Amazon for up to half off—with prices starting under $20.

Below are the best deals on Streamlight flashlights going on ahead of Labor Day weekend, including discounts on the most popular models like the Protac and Stinger. Whether you’re camping or hiking, or just want to be prepared in case of an emergency, it’s a great time to buy one of these powerful LED rechargeable flashlights.

Best Streamlight Flashlight Deals