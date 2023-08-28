You Can Get a Streamlight Flashlight For Up to 52% Off Right Now
These are the best deals on flashlights going on before Labor Day weekend
Streamlight flashlights are some of the best EDC flashlights out there, thanks to their durability, impressive brightness, and long battery life. Right now, you can get a Streamlight flashlight on sale at Amazon for up to half off—with prices starting under $20.
Below are the best deals on Streamlight flashlights going on ahead of Labor Day weekend, including discounts on the most popular models like the Protac and Stinger. Whether you’re camping or hiking, or just want to be prepared in case of an emergency, it’s a great time to buy one of these powerful LED rechargeable flashlights.
Best Streamlight Flashlight Deals
- Streamlight MicroStream Ultra-Compact Flashlight w/ AAA Battery for $17 (Save $17)
- Streamlight Stylus Pro 100-Lumen LED Pen Light with Holster for $20 (Save $8)
- Streamlight 68750 Dualie 140-Lumen Industrial Flashlight with Spot/Flood for $32 (Save $30)
- Streamlight 88850 PolyTac 600-Lumen LED Flashlight for $47 (Save $41)
- Streamlight 66134 Stylus Pro 350-Lumen Rechargeable LED Pen Light w/ Holster for $51 (Save $48)
- Streamlight 88065 ProTac HL-X 1000-Lumen Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight for $76 (Save $83)
- Streamlight 75710 Stinger 425-Lumen LED Rechargeable Flashlight for $89 (Save $89)
- Streamlight 88054 ProTac HL 1000-Lumen Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight w/ Charger and Holster for $122 (Save $113)
- Streamlight 75458 Stinger 800-Lumen Rechargeable Dual Switch Flashlight w/ Charger for $169 (Save $169)