We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

When we tested some of the best flashlights out there, Streamlight consistently outperformed other brands in performance, brightness, and battery life. And right now, you can get the tiny Streamlight Pocket Mate flashlight on sale at Amazon for nearly half off. That means it’s just $21, which is an incredible price for its value.

Weighing just half an ounce, the Streamlight Pocket Mate is lightweight and compact, so you can take it anywhere and everywhere—just clip it to your keys, backpack, or even the brim of your hat. The bright LED bulb provides 325 lumens of power and has both a high and low mode. It runs on a rechargeable battery that can last up to an hour on the high setting.

You won’t usually find a flashlight this good for this low of a price—so take advantage of the limited-time deal while you still can.