We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There are a few things a good EDC flashlight should be: lightweight, portable, and, of course, bright. The Streamlight Wedge meets all those criteria. So much so that our experts dubbed it the best everyday carry flashlight of the year after hours of testing. And right now, you can get the Streamlight Wedge flashlight on sale at Amazon for 50 percent off. That’s a savings of more than $80.

The highly portable Streamlight flashlight features a slim compact design and a powerful rechargeable battery that can run for three hours on a single charge. With a durable and rugged aluminum exterior, it’s completely weather- and waterproof, meaning you can use it in even the rainiest of conditions. It puts out up to 1,000 lumens for one of the brightest beams we’ve seen in testing. Plus, it has a removable and reversible pocket clip for easy and concealed everyday carry.

We’re big fans of the Wedge and can’t recommend enough grabbing one at this discounted price while you can.