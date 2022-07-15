We’re Giving Away a Yeti LoadOut GoBox Packed with Some Great Outdoor Gear
Add it all up, and the prize package is worth more than $1,000. Here's what's inside—and how you can win
This year, the holidays have come early. With some help and generosity from our friends at Yeti, Maven, 5.11, Thermacell, Black Diamond, Gerber, Filson, and VSSL, we’ve put together a summer prize package of hunting, camping, and survival gear worth more than $1,000—and it could all be yours. Entering for a chance win is easy. Visit this page, then complete any of the simple calls-to-action (i.e., following us on Facebook or Instagram, signing up for a newsletter), and that’s it. The more ways you choose to enter, the better your odds improve of winning. The entry page will stay open until 11:59 p.m. (EST), August 14, 2022. After that, we’ll select a winner at random and give away the prize package. Good luck!
As for that prize package, here’s a look at what’s inside.
Yeti LoadOut GoBox
A charcoal-gray LoadOut GoBox is the centerpiece of our giveaway. This thing is the most rugged gear box you’ll ever own.
Thermacell Rechargeable Adventure EX-Series EX90
We’ve been singing the praises of Thermacell products for years. The EX90 claims to create a 20-foot skeeter-free zone, making it perfect for summer backyard BBQs or for car camping.
Yeti Rambler (12 oz.)
This one comes with Yeti’s Hot Shot cap, which is 100-percent leakproof. It’s an awesome little thermos.
Black Diamond Spot 400-R Headlamp
This rechargeable headlamp has 400 Lumen max output and has been waterproof-tested to work at least 1 meter deep for a half-hour.
5.11 Rapid L2 Tactical Flashlight
The 5.11 Rapid L2 is one tough flashlight.
Yeti Rambler (26 oz.)
This Rambler comes in the all-new Alpine Yellow color.
Maven CM1 8x32mm ED Monocular
If you ask us, this Maven monocular is one of the coolest items in the entire prize package. It features a well-balanced lightweight polymer frame, extra low-dispersion (ED) glass, and fully multi-coated lenses. What’s more, it’s backed with an unconditional lifetime warranty.
Gerber Gear Lockdown Driver Multitool
The Lockdown Driver has seven tools, including a two-sided bit driver, a straight-edge blade, and an awl.
Filson Original Lined Goatskin Gloves
These gloves from Filson are warm and comfortable and will only get better looking the more you put them to work.
VSSL Essentials Ready Kit
This handy survival kit comes with a wire saw, 8 feet of cord, a razor blade, and more.
5.11 Division Digital Watch
What time is it? Time to enter for a chance to win all of this gear.