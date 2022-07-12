Summer is in full swing and there’s no better time to pick up a new cooler. The IMX lockable cooler from Igloo is on sale for $120 (20% off) during Prime Day. If you’re looking for something small to take to the beach, river, or sports field—this cooler is for you.

Igloo 24 qt IMX Molded Cooler

Check Price Igloo 24 qt IMX Lockable Insulated Ice Chest Injection Molded Cooler Igloo

Key Features:

Dimensions: ‎24.41 x 16.14 x 16.14 inches

Size: 24 qt

Construction: Injection-molded

Weight: 16.45 pounds

Warranty: 5-year

The Igloo 24 qt IMX cooler is made with ultratherm insulation that can hold ice for up to four days. It has an injection-molded construction that makes for an extremely durable design. That tough design, paired with UV inhibitors to prevent sun damage, gives you a cooler that will be both functional and good looking for years to come. It can hold up to 35 cans and the dry food rack is perfect for storing sandwiches and other food without them getting wet or soggy. It comes in six different colors along with a comfortable and durable handle for easy transportation. The IMX is also protected under Igloo’s 5-year warranty in case something goes wrong. Get your next cooler at 20% off all through Prime Day.

