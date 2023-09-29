We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re big into the outdoors—like camping, hunting, or fishing—or just want to be prepared in case of an emergency or power outage, a good flashlight is important to have on hand. Right now, you can get the highly rated ThruNite Archer Mini flashlight on sale at Amazon for nearly 50 percent off. That means the tiny EDC rechargeable flashlight is currently marked down to just $19.

At just over 3 inches long and weighing 1.19 ounces, the Archer Mini is very lightweight and portable, making it the perfect EDC flashlight. Don’t be fooled by its small size, though. It still delivers a powerful 405 lumens that’s bright enough to illuminate up to 285 feet in front of you. It features three different modes (low, high, and strobe) and can run for up to 7.5 hours straight on a single charge.

This deal won’t last long, so add the ThruNite flashlight to your cart ASAP. For under $20, you can’t beat the value or the quality.