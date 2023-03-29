We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By Amanda Oliver Published Mar 29, 2023

There are tons of great hunting waders out there—but few are as affordable as the Tidewe waders, which are available on Amazon and retail for budget-friendly prices starting at just $70. And right now, the popular waders are on sale for an even bigger discount, some for more than 50% off. In fact, it’s the lowest price they’ve been at all year.

As Field & Stream’s executive editor of commerce, I personally own a pair of Tidewe waders and can attest to their comfortable fit and well-insulated design. Sure, they aren’t the same caliber as a pair of more expensive waders, but for the price, they’re a great buy. (You can read my full Tidewe waders review for more in-depth information.)

Select pairs of Tidewe waders are on sale at Amazon for a limited time only, so act fast if you want to grab a pair.

