Timberland Boots Are Up to 42% Off Right Now
Get a new pair at some of the lowest prices we've seen all year
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Whether you need a new pair of work boots or some good hiking boots, Timberland is one of the most popular—and most beloved—brands for both. And right now, Timberland boots are on sale up to 42% off at Amazon, with prices starting at under $100. You can get great deals on top-rated Timberland work boots and hiking boots, including steel-toe, insulated, and waterproof styles.
This sale won’t last long, so we recommend picking up a pair of new Timberland Pro boots at a discount while you can.
Best Deals on Timberland Boots
Work Boots
- Timberland Pro Pit Boss 6-Inch Soft-Toe Work Boot for $98 (Save $34)
- Timberland Pro 6-Inch Wedge Sole Work Boot for $104 (Save $21)
- Timberland Pro Pit Boss 6-Inch Steel Safety-Toe Work Boot for $104 (Save $23)
- Timberland Pro Keele Ridge Steel-Toe Waterproof Work Boot for $110 (Save $15)
- Timberland Pro Direct Attach 6-Inch Steel Safety Toe Waterproof Insulated Work Boot for $125 (Save $25)
- Timberland Pro 8-Inch Direct Attach Soft-Toe Work Boot for $125 (Save $25)
- Timberland Pro 6-Inch Rigmaster XT Steel-Toe Waterproof Work Boot for $131 (Save $59)
- Timberland Pro Hyperion Alloy Safety-Toe Work Boot for $136 (Save $70)
- Timberland Pro 6-Inch Boondock Comp-Toe Insulated Work Boot for $149 (Save $51)
- Timberland Pro 6-Inch Gridworks Soft-Toe Waterproof Work Boot for $150 (Save $20)