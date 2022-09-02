Fall’s approaching and that hunting season wishlist is as long as it’s ever been. A new compound bow or crossbow would make your season, and a new pair of boots would be nice to have. But when you open up your hunting closet, you’d be lucky if you could find space on a shelf for a new trail cam.

Luckily, Cabela’s is offering you a chance to trade in some of that gently used gear for new gear at a nice discount. And for a good cause, too! Now through Thursday, September 7, Cabela’s is accepting trade-ins of working compound bows, crossbows, rifle scopes, binoculars, laser rangefinders, spotting scopes, trail cameras, and gently worn hunting or rubber boots. They’re donating all gear to local nonprofits focused on outdoor education.

In return—assuming your gear is all in working order—you’ll get a coupon that you can use for up to $100 off of new gear. The savings work based on your purchase price, not the price of the gear you turn in. For example, if you’re buying a new bow that sells for over $800, you’ll save $100; a new bow between $600-$799.99, you’ll save $75; and so on. (For a look at the potential savings, go to this page, or call your nearest Cabela’s prior to turning in your gear.)

To get your gears turning, here are some of our favorite Cabela’s trade-in deals going on right now.

The BlackOut NV-32 is already $50 off retail, selling for about $750, which would give you $75 in savings if you’re using a trade on coupon. Coming home with you for $674.97, this bow would be a fraction of the price of everyone else’s flagship models. But with an advertised, 337 fps, and a hybrid cam that allows custom draw length adjustments, this bow won’t feel like a cheap offering.

SpyPoint Trail Cams

SpyPoint’s MICRO-LTE is already one of our favorite cellular trail cams. Although the base version is already on sale at Cabela’s making it too cheap to qualify for trade-in credit, you can use that gently used gear to get a new SpyPoint Flex or Solar MICRO-LTE. Both the Flex and Solar MICRO-LTE are in the bracket for $20 of trade in credit, so you’d walk home with a new cellular trail cam for $110.

Cabela’s Boots

Gore-Tex, insulated, rubber—any type of boot you’ll be needing this fall can be bought at a nice trade-in discount. Note, however, that because of the price range, $40 is the maximum you can save on boots here. On the whole, you’ll be saving about 20%, and most of these styles are already at a discount. While there’s plenty to choose from, we’d recommend the Zoned Comfort Trac for cold and wet slogs, the Treadfast Gore-Tex for high mileage days of spot and stalk out West, or the Iron Ridge Gore-Tex for something all-purpose