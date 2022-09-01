Get the most out of the big Cabela’s Fall Hunting Classic sale and invest in a trail camera for a discount just in time for the season to start. With various trail camera deals going on now through September 7, you could save up to 46% on a few classic options and some new Cabela’s exclusive offers. While not all trail cams are on sale, we’ve sifted through the sale to find some of the top picks you can score for less.

Below are some of the best trail camera deals to shop this week, from Browning, Moultrie, SpyPoint, and more.

The Best Trail Camera Deals at Cabela’s

30% off Check Price Moultrie Mobile Delta Base Cellular Trail Camera

An excellent value option, the Moultrie Mobile Delta Base Cellular Camera has an integrated mobile app and decent image censor for an ideal user experience. It is a relatively reliable camera, and the app is easy to navigate. Plus, within the app, you can interact directly with your camera and use other features like interactive maps, weather, and activity charting. The advanced external cell boost antenna gives you more range and a stronger signal. While there is a charge for the cellular plan (only through AT&T or Verizon), it is reasonably priced, starting at $7.99 per month, and allows you to sync multiple cameras simultaneously.

20% off Check Price Moultrie Micro BC421 Trail Camera Kit

The Moultrie Micro BC421 Trail Camera Kit is a Bass Pro Shops and Cabelas Exclusive. This camera is a great value at its regular retail price, and you can save around $20 with the current discount. While the pictures may not be as clear as other cameras, they still get the job done and provide full frame captures. The quick speed of capture combined with the 70-foot detection range offers an ideal range for images both day and night. Nighttime images feature an invisible flash to not alert animals of the image capture.

Batteries and a 32GB memory card are included in the camera kit.

46% off Check Price SpyPoint LINK-MICRO-LTE Cellular Trail Camera

The best deal in the house gives you almost 50% off the SpyPoint LINK-MICRO-LTE Cellular Trail Camera. Get the most out of your trail camera with this great deal and an easy-to-use camera program. The cellular activation is inexpensive and allows for various carriers, so you can use the one most suitable for the area you’re hunting. This camera has a .5-second trigger speed and an 80-foot flash/detection range. Batteries and MicroSD are not included.

20% off Check Price Cabela’s Outfitter IR Gen 3 Game Camera

If you’re familiar with the older models of Cabela’s Outfitter IR Game Cameras, then this one certainly will not disappoint. The Gen 3 gives a high-quality trail camera that doesn’t come at a high price. Offering a .5 second trigger speed with 30MP images and HD 1080p videos, you will have no issue identifying what triggers the camera. Like other cameras, this one utilizes an infrared flash to avoid startling wildlife. While there are mixed reviews with this camera, you should have minimal issues so long as you read and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for setup and programming.

The current sale product includes the camera along with a 16GB class 10SD card, a 6-foot nylon strap, and 8AA batteries.

28% off Check Price Browning Strike Force HD MAX Plus Trail Camera CK

Save up to $40 when you buy the Browning Strike Force HD MAX Plus Trail Camera during Cabela’s Fall Hunting Classic. This trail camera allows you to choose the trigger speed and is adjustable from .135 to .7 seconds, so you can ensure it is set the way you like it for full-frame shots every time. With 20MP pictures, the images are clear, making it easier to identify the animal and their size. While the images on this camera are stellar, you can also take videos ranging from 5 seconds to 2 minutes with sound. You have the option to plug it into a 12V external power jack. Various programable options are available on this camera, making it one of the most versatile options available during this sale.

23% off Check Price SpyPoint LINK-MICRO-S-LTE Solar Cellular Trail Camera

Overall, the SkyPoint LINK-MICRO-S-LTO Solar Cellular Trail Camera performs quite well. While it has some mixed reviews, if you have been looking to try this camera out, this price is hard to beat. It requires proper setup, and you’ll need adequate cell service to get an excellent connection to all camera features. It is a user-friendly interface, so getting things programmed should be relatively easy with access to manufacturer directions. There are flaws with this camera, and if you live in an exceptionally wet environment, it may malfunction. Still, it will provide fantastic images day or night when set up correctly.