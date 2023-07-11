The Most Popular Trail Camera on Amazon Is $33 Off for Prime Day
This is the lowest price we've seen this year
You can shop a bunch of great Prime Day trail camera deals right now. But one of the best is this Vikeri trail camera, which is currently $33 off. Originally $89, you can get the popular cellular trail cam for just $56 today only.
With crystal clear night vision, a wide 120-degree angle lens, and a fast trigger speed, the Vikeri trail camera can capture high quality images and videos in almost any conditions. Thanks to its rugged exterior, it’s drop-, dust-, and waterproof, so it should hold up for plenty of seasons to come. Bonus: It’s very easy to install and has a long-lasting battery life.
This price won’t last long, so we recommend adding this trail camera to your cart ASAP while you can.