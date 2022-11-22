Get $200 Off Vortex Binoculars With This Early Black Friday Deal
An already great pair of budget binoculars gets its best discount of the year
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You’ll always find use for a good pair of binoculars, but with top-of-the-line models running north of $1,000, it can be a tough purchase to swallow in the first place. Even your middle-tier priced binoculars are around $500—not insignificant. Thankfully, Cabela’s has a great model, the Vortex Viper HD 10×42, on deep discount as part of its early Black Friday sale. You can scoop them up for $299.97, a full $200 below their typical retail price.
The Viper HD binoculars are light and compact, weighing 25 oz. and measuring about 5 inches in width and length. They offer superior resolution with premium extra-low dispersion glass. A proprietary XR coating increases light transmission, and multiple anti-reflective coatings on all air-to-glass points make sure you’re always getting a clear image. You then also get dialectic coating and phase correction to provide bright color and sharp contrast.
All in all, these are a premium pair of binoculars without the corresponding price tag. And with the $200 discount, they might be the best optics deal we’ll see all year. If you’re in the market for a new pair of binoculars, pick them up.