You’ll always find use for a good pair of binoculars, but with top-of-the-line models running north of $1,000, it can be a tough purchase to swallow in the first place. Even your middle-tier priced binoculars are around $500—not insignificant. Thankfully, Cabela’s has a great model, the Vortex Viper HD 10×42, on deep discount as part of the Cyber Monday sale. You can scoop them up for $299.97, a full $200 below their typical retail price.

The Viper HD binoculars are light and compact, weighing 25 oz. and measuring about 5 inches in width and length. They offer superior resolution with premium extra-low dispersion glass. A proprietary XR coating increases light transmission, and multiple anti-reflective coatings on all air-to-glass points make sure you’re always getting a clear image. You then also get dialectic coating and phase correction to provide bright color and sharp contrast.

All in all, these are a premium pair of binoculars without the corresponding price tag. And with the $200 discount, they might be the best optics deal we’ll see all year. If you’re in the market for a new pair of binoculars, pick them up.