Walker’s Razor Ear Muffs Are 50% Off at Amazon’s October Prime Day
Protect your hearing, protect your wallet.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.
Compact and rugged electronic ear protection for barely more than $30 … that’s enough to sell them right there. But if you need more reason to love this deal on a pair of Walker’s Razor Slim Ear Muffs, they’ve got an equally impressive specs list.
In an ultra slim design, you get everything you want from ear protection. Sound-activated noise reduction kicks in in 0.002 seconds. Two hi-gain microphones amplify safe sounds through internal full dynamic range HD speakers. They’re a rugged pair of ear muffs, with a rubberized coating, and the recessed volume control knob makes them easy to use.
The sale does only apply to the black colorway—not much of a drawback, but something to consider. The Razor Slim Ear Muffs run on two AAA batteries, which come included in the package. All this for only $33.99 is maybe our favorite deal of Amazon’s October Prime Day thus far.