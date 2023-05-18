We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The best sleeping bags are ones that are weather-resistant and lightweight yet cozy. While there are plenty of great options out there, right now you can get the most popular sleeping bag on Amazon for 40% off. The Oaskys Waterproof Camping Sleeping Bag is just $24 this week, one of the best deals we’ve seen.

The 3-season sleeping bag is perfect for spring, summer, and fall, according to more than 20,000 reviewers. Made of a lightweight yet rip-resistant polyester fabric, it’s waterproof so it can be used in any weather conditions and it even has a hood with an adjustable drawstring should the temperatures really drop. People love how easy it is to roll up, pack away, and carry and that it’s durable enough to use for many camping seasons.

“This one has exceeded my expectations,” one camper raves. “Very lightweight and comfortable. It’s light but it kept me warm on a cool night without getting too hot.”

This sleeping bag deal is for a limited-time only, so don’t hesitate to grab one for yourself (or a few for the whole family) while you can. You can’t beat the price right now.