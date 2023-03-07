SHARE

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

From camping, glamping, and hunting, White Duck Outdoors provides a luxury experience. Their canvas tents offer a comfortable outdoor experience that, no matter the activity, allows campers to reconnect with nature. Right now, they’re running a sale that gives up to 35% off their Prota Style Canvas Tents. These are cabin-style tents that are available in a variety of colors, styles, and sizes. Cabin-style tents are a more portable option than a traditional canvas wall tent and are more reminiscent of a conventional backcountry tent.

White Duck Deals on Prota Cabin Style Tents

Meg Carney
Meg Carney

Author of the Outdoor Minimalist and host of the Outdoor Minimalist podcast, Meg Carney, has been an outdoor and environmental writer for over six years. After studying communication arts and literature in Duluth, Minnesota, she pursued various outdoor-industry jobs that eventually led her to her current career in freelance writing.

Camping
commerce

MORE TO READ