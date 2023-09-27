We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Xtratuf boots are famously some of the best waterproof boots out there. Just ask the thousands of people who are obsessed with them—or ask our experts, who have ranked them as the best boots for fishing and the best rain boots. If you want to snag a pair for yourself, now is a great time to do so.

Right now, you can get the classic Xtratuf Deck Boots on sale at Amazon for up to 40% off—that’s a savings of nearly $50 for select colors and sizes.

Made of 100% waterproof rubber with a breathable mesh liner, the Xtratuf boots are designed to keep your feet dry and cool in even the wettest and rainiest of conditions. They have a slip-resistant Chevron sole that provides you plenty of traction on slippery boat decks and pull tabs on both the back and front to make them easy to slip on. Available in 21 colors and prints—including duck camo and Mossy Oak—the boots come in sizes 7 to 14 in both regular and standard widths.

We recommend grabbing a pair at this low price while you can. They’re selling out fast.