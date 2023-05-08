We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Of all the waterproof boots our experts have tested and reviewed here at Field & Stream, the Xtratuf Watertight Deck Boots are by far the best for fishing. And right now, they’re nearly half off at Amazon. You can get the wildly popular pull-on ankle boots for just $69, which is a savings of $46.

The most popular men’s rain boots, these ankle-high Xtratuf boots have more than 9,300 reviews with many people praising their comfortable fit and lightweight yet heavy duty waterproof construction. They even have a cooling liner inside to keep your feet at the perfect temperature and prevent them from overheating during long days on the water in the summer.

“These shoes kept my feet warm, dry and when we occasionally had to get out and hike, they were reasonably comfortable and carried decent traction,” one angler raves, while another adds, “Easy to rinse off after they get dirty and they don’t get scratched up easily.”

This deal won’t last long, so take advantage of the savings while you can. Not only will they be a welcome addition to your fishing or rain gear collection, they also work well as chore or muck boots. Win-win.