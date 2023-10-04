We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Like so many outdoor enthusiasts, we’re big fans of Yeti coolers. They’re durable, rugged, and, most importantly, super well-insulated. Not only have they made our experts’ list of the best fishing coolers and best camping coolers, they’re also the coolers that so many of our editors use time and time again when we’re heading out on the boat or trekking to the campsite. And now, you can get the popular Yeti Hopper soft cooler in two new colors for fall: charcoal and navy.

All five of the coolers in the Yeti Hopper series are available in the bold charcoal and navy colors. That includes the Yeti Hopper Flip—in 8, 12, and 18 sizes—and the Yeti Hopper M15 and M30. The Flip is the same one you’ve always known, with its sturdy boxy design and roomy capacity that can fit up to 30 cans. It boasts a puncture-resistant shell and a mildew-resistant interior. It’s perfect for a picnic lunch or for icing down a few cold ones around a bonfire. The only difference? New hues.

On the other hand, the Hopper M30 and M15 are both “new and improved.” The spacious soft cooler now features MagShield access (which is an easy-open yet secure magnetic closure) that stays open to make loading and unloading easier. The puncture- and UV-resistant exterior can withstand the elements, while the leakproof design and closed-cell foam insulation keep your drinks and food icy cold for days on end.

Below are the five Yeti Hopper soft coolers you can snag in the new charcoal and navy colors. Because Yetis so frequently sell out, we recommend grabbing one ASAP while you can.

Where to Buy the New Yeti Hopper Coolers