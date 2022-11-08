Yeti Just Released a New Water Bottle—and I Tried It First

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re a hunter, an angler, or a hiker, you likely know Yeti for high-end coolers and well-insulated mugs and tumblers. The popular brand has never had a non-insulated water bottle in its lineup—until now. As of today, you can finally snag the Yeti Yonder, which is the first of its kind in the Yeti family. Made of durable yet lightweight BPA-free plastic—with zero insulation a la a Nalgene bottle—and featuring a leakproof lid, it’s designed for outdoor adventures of any kind.

I got to try the new Yeti water bottle for myself to find out if it lives up to the hype (and, more importantly, if it lives up to the brand’s stellar reputation). Here’s my honest Yeti Yonder review, plus all the details you need to know.

What I Like About the Yeti Yonder Water Bottle

To say I’m a big Yeti fan would be an understatement—my husband and I have an entire cabinet in our kitchen dedicated solely to Yeti drinkware (not including all the coolers we have stashed in the basement!). So I wasn’t surprised when I found a lot to love about the new Yeti Yonder water bottle. For starters, I love how lightweight it is. While I’ll be a Rambler evangelist until I die, I can’t deny the typical stainless steel Yeti water bottle adds some real weight to my bag. The Yonder, on the other hand, is easy to toss in on the go and I barely even notice it’s in there. Because of that, I’d say it’s more portable and better for adventuring than the Rambler if you’re trying to minimize your gear.

Even more importantly in my book is that it’s very durable—the plastic is apparently shatter-resistant—and that the lid is completely leakproof. There is nothing worse than having your drink spill all over the contents of your pack. That’s not an issue with the Yonder—the chug cap stays securely in place with nary a drop escaping. Plus, it has a ridged edge for better grip. Lastly, to sound completely shallow, I like how it looks. The color-tinted plastic is sleek and modern and the clear water spout looks clean and aesthetically pleasing.

What I Don’t Like About the Yeti Yonder

To be transparent, I was a little biased from the start when I found out that the Yonder is, well, non-insulated. I like my cold drinks cold and my hot drinks hot. So a non-insulated water bottle doesn’t really appeal to me personally. I get that it’s “50% lighter than the Rambler,” which is great for hunting and hiking, but I would probably sacrifice a little extra weight for some insulation. Also, because I’m a big straw cup person, I wish there was an option to attach a straw to the lid for easier sipping. But again, personal preference!

Final Thoughts

As someone who owns enough Yeti products to probably open her own storefront (a little dramatic, but we do have an entire closet dedicated solely to Yeti things), I’m very familiar with the brand and its drinkware. While I personally prefer water bottles with insulation—like my favorite Yeti Rambler water bottle—I still like the Yeti Yonder. It’s convenient, portable, and easy to drink from. Plus, the leakproof lid makes it ideal for tossing in a hunting pack or clipping to your hiking bag before you head out on an adventure. Would I buy it again (or buy it as a gift for a friend)? Yep.

Where to Buy the Yeti Yonder Water Bottle

Currently, the Yeti Yonder is available directly from Yeti. Available in 25- and 34-ounce sizes, it comes in four of the brand’s most popular colors: Clear, Seafoam, Navy, and Charcoal.