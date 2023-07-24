Zebco Fishing Rods and Reels Are Majorly On Sale Right Now—Starting at Just $8
You really can't beat these deals
Whether you’re an experienced angler or just starting out, Zebco rods and reels are some of the most popular—and the most affordable. And right now, you can get Zebco gear for up to 50% at Amazon and at some of the lowest prices all year.
The sale includes great deals on some of the most popular Zebco reels and rod and reel combos, like the Zebco Slingshot and the Zebco 33 spinning reel. These prices won’t last long for long, so shop the savings while you still can.
Best Zebco Fishing Deals
Rod and Reel Combos
- Zebco Slingshot Spincast Reel and Fishing Rod Combo for $9 (Save $8)
- Zebco Dock Demon Spincast Reel and Fishing Rod Combo for $9 (Save $7)
- Zebco 404 Spincast Reel and 2-Piece Fishing Rod Combo for $22 (Save $8)
- Zebco Roam Spincast Fishing Reel, Size 30 for $26 (Save $7)
- Zebco 33 Spincast Reel and 2-Piece Fishing Rod Combo for $27 (Save $13)
- Zebco 33 Spinning Reel and Telescopic Fishing Rod Combo for $31 (Save $9)
Reels
- Zebco 202 Spincast Fishing Reel, Size 30 for $8 (Save $3)
- Zebco 404 Spincast Fishing Reel, Size 40 for $9 (Save $6)
- Zebco Spyn Spinning Fishing Reel, Size 30 for $22 (Save $4)
- Zebco 33 Platinum Spincast Reel, Size 30 for $29 (Save $18)
- Zebco Omega Pro Spincast Fishing Reel, Size 30 for $47 (Save $43)
- Zebco Omega Pro Spincast Fishing Reel, Size 20 for $60 (Save $25)
- Zebco Omega Spincast Fishing Reel, Size 30 for $69 (Save $10)