While Memorial Day 2023 is a time to honor the brave veterans who have served our country, it’s also a time when many retailers hold some of their biggest sales of the year—and that includes outdoor retailers. Fortunately for the hunters and shooters among us, many are having Memorial Day gun sales where you can save hundreds of dollars on a new firearm.
So, if you haven’t already picked up that new handgun or hunting rifle, now is a great time to do it with these early deals. We’ve rounded up some of the best Memorial Day gun sales from Glock, Beretta, Winchester, and more so you can start planning a trip to the range on the long holiday weekend.
Shotguns
- Savage Stevens 320 Security Thumbhole Pump-Action Shotgun in 12 or 20 Gauge for $250 (Save $80)
- TriStar Cobra III Field Synthetic Pump-Action Shotgun in 12 and 20 Gauge for $260 (Save $50)
- TriStar Cobra III Field Wood Pump-Action for $274.99 in 12 and 20 Gauge for $275 (Save $65)
- Winchester SXP Field Micro Pump-Action in 20 Gauge for $380 (Save $20)
- Winchester SXP Extreme Defender FDE Pump-Action Shotgun in 12 Gauge for $470 (Save $100)
- TriStar Viper G2 Turkey Semi-Auto in 20 Gauge and .410 Bore for $550 (Save $100)
- CZ Teal Over/Under Shotgun in 20, 16, 12, and .410 bore for $660 (Save up to $190)
- BlackWater Sentry 12 Pump-Action Shotgun in 12 Gauge for $700 (Save $200)
- Browning Maxus Wicked Wing Semi-Auto in 12 Gauge for $1,500 (Save $100)
Rifles
- Winchester Wildcat Semi-auto rimfire in .22lr for $230 (Save $20)
- Henry U.S. Survival Semi-Auto Rimfire for $290 (Save $30)
- Henry Lever-Action Repeating Rifle in .22lr for $350 (Save $20)
- Ruger 10/22 Carbine With Scope Combo in .22lr for $370 (Save $50)
- Sauer 100 Classic XT Bolt-Action Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor for $750 (Save $100)
- Winchester Renegade Bolt-Action Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor for $900 (Save $100)
- Tikka T3X Hunter Bolt-Action Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor for $1,100 (Save $30)
Handguns
- Beretta APX-A1 Full-Size in 9mm for $400 (Save $80)
- Glock 42 in .380 ACP for $419 (Save $51)
- Glock G48 in 9mm for $448 (Save $90)
- Glock G43X Subcompact in 9mm for $448 (Save $82)
- Glock G22 in .40 S&W for $500 (Save $99)
- Glock 19 Gen 5 in 9mm for $540 (Save $60)
- Glock G35 in .40 S&W for $597 (Save $119)
- Heckler & Koch VP9 in 9mm for $849 (Save $100)
- Heckler & Koch P30 V3 for $849 (Save $100)