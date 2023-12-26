We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

In September 2020, Springfield Armory shocked everyone with the introduction of new a bolt-action hunting rifle called the Waypoint. It was a stark departure from their line of handguns and AR-15 pattern rifles; it was well received; and when I tested it, I was impressed. In July 2023, just as we were beginning our 2023 rifle test, Springfield Armory launched another bolt-action rifle called the Redline. It debuted just a little too late for inclusion in last year’s rifle roundup, but since then, I’ve been able to spend some time with the Redline—and Springfield Armory has impressed me again.

The new Redline is advertised at 6 pounds and is available with a 16- or 20-inch barrel. We tested it with the 16-inch barrel, which is offered to support the growing trend of suppressed hunting. In fact, through a partnership between Springfield Armory and Silencer Central, if you purchase a new Redline rifle, you can claim a free $200 tax stamp from Silencer Central if you also purchase a suppressor from them. As far as I know, this is a first-of-its-kind offer to come with a hunting rifle, which is very cool. But, of course, we are here to talk about the rifle itself and how it fared in my testing. So, here we go.

Springfield Armory Model 2020 Redline Overview

The author tests the Model 2020 Redline for precision from a bench. Sabastian “Bat” Mann

The Redline is only offered in 6.5 Creedmoor and 308 Winchester, which have become the most popular hunting rifle cartridges of the day. The heart of the rifle is the same Model 2020 bolt-action that the company uses on their Waypoint rifle, and it’s best described as a short push-feed action, with a two-lug bolt and a plunger ejector. The extractor is reminiscent of what Winchester used in their push-feed Model 70 rifles. It’s positioned within one of the lugs and operates at a 90-degree angle to the centerline/bore of the rifle. The bolt has spiral fluting and a cocked indicator, and the ejection port is just large enough to allow a 6.5 Creed or 308 cartridge to escape from. Cartridges feed from a detachable, three-round, AICS, flush fitting, polymer magazine.

The barrel is roll-wrapped in carbon fiber and loaded under tension. This is supposed to keep most of the carbon sleeve out of contact with the barrel and allow for faster cooling. The barrel is also threaded 5/8 – 24, and out of the box, the rifle comes with a radial port muzzle break installed and a thread protector. The Redline is equipped with aluminum bottom metal that surrounds the magazine well, and the magazine release is at the front, bottom, inside of the trigger guard. A Trigger Tech trigger that’s adjustable from 2.5 to 5 pounds is standard, and the rifle has a two-position safety in the traditional location, which does not lock the bolt when in the safe position.

Clockwise from top left: Three-round, detachable polymer magazine; detail of Greyboe Trekker butt stock with recoil pad and spacers for LOP adjustments; two-position safety and bubble level; twin sling swivel studs on the forend. Sabastian “Bat” Mann

The most distinguishing feature of the Redline is its stock, which is the Trekker stock from Greyboe. It kind of looks like they forgot to make part of it, but the missing section along the belly of the stock was intentionally deleted to help keep weight down. Inside this cutout close to the toe, you’ll find the rear sling swivel stud, and there are two additional studs located on the forend, three inches apart. Quarter-inch inserts that come with the rifle can be placed between the butt and the thick recoil pad, allowing length of pull (LOP) adjustments from 13.25 to 14.25 inches. With additional spacers, the LOP can even be increased to 16 inches. The stock’s comb is high to help with obtaining a good cheek weld while properly aligning the eye with the riflescope. It also has a slight negative drop, meaning the heel of the comb is higher than the nose. The stock is also reasonably stiff and the barrel free floats within the forend. There’s also a bubble level just to the rear of the action tang.

Springfield Armory Model 2020 Redline Specs

Length: 36.5 to 37.5 inches

36.5 to 37.5 inches Weight: 6 pounds, 3.25 ounces (actual)

6 pounds, 3.25 ounces (actual) Barrel: 16 (tested) or 20 inches, carbon fiber wrapped, RH 1 in 8 twist, threaded at 5/8”-24

16 (tested) or 20 inches, carbon fiber wrapped, RH 1 in 8 twist, threaded at 5/8”-24 Action: Model 2020 bolt action, with fluted 4140 steel, Nitride coated bolt

Model 2020 bolt action, with fluted 4140 steel, Nitride coated bolt Trigger: Trigger Tech (3.0 pounds as tested)

Trigger Tech (3.0 pounds as tested) Capacity: 3+1

3+1 Finish: Mil Spec green Cerakote

Mil Spec green Cerakote Stock: Synthetic Greyboe Trekker carbon fiber, olive with black webbing

Synthetic Greyboe Trekker carbon fiber, olive with black webbing Chambering: 6.5 Creedmoor (tested), 308 Winchester

6.5 Creedmoor (tested), 308 Winchester Price: $2299.00

Springfield Armory Model 2020 Redline Test Results

The smallest group measured just 0.828 inch and was fired using 140-grain Hornady Match ammo. Sabastian “Bat” Mann

After zeroing a Maven RS 1, 2.5-15X 44mm riflescope mounted in Leupold Mark 4 steel rings, the first thing I did was fire multiple five-shot groups using three different loads. The smallest group fired was with Hornady’s 140-grain Match load, and it measured 0.828 inch. The average for all groups fired was a respectable 1.17 inches. During shooting, the suppressor worked loose and group size opened. This was corrected, and those groups were refired. As a side note, it’s never a bad idea to use a bit of thread lock on suppressor threads to avoid this. Here are the results of my testing from the bench.

Ballistics and Precision Chart

Richard Mann

Once I finished shooting groups, I really wanted to see was how this oddly shaped stock handled when shooting from practical field positions, with and without a suppressor installed. Shooting without it first, I found that the rifle balanced nicely at the front action screw. This, combined with its short length, made the rifle quick to handle and helped it perform well when snap shooting. With a suppressor attached, it was a little muzzle heavy, of course. This helped the rifle seem to hang on target better, but at the sacrifice of handiness. However, compared to rifles with 20-inch or longer barrels, the 16-inch tube on the Redline was much more suppressor friendly.

The magazine was easy to load, easy to insert, and would snap in place when fully loaded and with the bolt closed. It also easily dropped free, so be careful; accidently depress the magazine release inside the trigger guard and your magazine is Earthbound in a hurry. Comb height seemed almost perfect for a good cheek weld with comfortable eye positioning on a centerline with a low mounted riflescope, and the negative drop made recoil comfortable because the comb slides by your cheekbone as opposed to crashing into it. The bubble level was also easy to see, and those rooted in long-range precision shooting will appreciate it’s inclusion.

Final Toughts on the Model 2020 Redline

The author tested the rifle from practical field positions both with and without a suppressor. Sabastian “Bat” Mann

Pros

Accurate

Lightweight

Short

Suppressor-friendly

Cons

Not cheap

Safety does not lock bolt

Limited chamberings

The Redline felt a bit odd—hat’s best word I can find to describe it—on my shoulder, and I prefer a more open rahter than straight grip for offhand shooting. Still, I was able to shoot to my potential, and for the suppressed hunter looking to hike deep, this rifle lives in a class few others occupy. It’s also worth noting that while some demand a 6.5 Creedmoor have a 20 or 22-inch barrel, the short 16-inch barrel on this rifle did not drastically reduce velocities. Out of the Redline, most bullets were only about 50 fps slower than their average velocity out of 20-inch barrels. (So much for the conventional wisdom of a 25 fps to 50 fps of velocity loss per inch of barrel.)

If you’re serious about long-range precision shooting, either for fun, for competition, or while hunting, I think Springfield Armory’s 2020 Waypoint is a better option. However, if you’re looking for a lightweight bolt-action hunting rifle that’s very suppressor friendly, the 16-inch-barreled Springfield Armory Redline should have immense appeal. Though a 20-inch barreled version is also offered, the true allure of this rifle is its compactness and lack of weight. Of course, you could shorten the barrel of a less expensive 6.5 Creedmoor and pay the $200 tax stamp for the suppressor for a lot less than $2300. But that rifle might not be as light or shoot as well as the Redline.