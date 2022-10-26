On October 16, a group of hunters in Wyoming found a firearm beneath a clump of vegetation. The discovery spurred a search that eventually led investigators to human remains. According to local Wyoming media outlet, the remains are thought to belong to an elk hunter who went missing in the area during a 2019 snowstorm.

Elk hunter Mark Strittmater disappeared on October 19, 2019. An announcement posted on the Missing Persons Cases Network Facebook page at the time noted that Strittmater, a 44-year-old, was last seen at a convenience store in Saratoga, Wyoming before heading into the Medicine Bow National Forest to hunt elk.

Several search and rescue teams spent more than a week searching for Strittmater immediately after he went missing, but they were hampered by heavy snow. A member of one of the search parties said that the remains found last week were quite a distance from where his team conducted their initial search efforts.

According to the Carbon County sheriff’s report, the hunters who found the firearm alerted a Wyoming Game and Fish Department warden, who then called the sheriff’s office and the Carbon County Coroner’s office. An initial search, undertaken by county officials and personnel from the University of Wyoming Department of Anthropology and the Wyoming State Archaeologist’s Office, uncovered personal belongings and partial human remains. A second search, on October 20, recovered more remains and personal items.

Read Next: Bowmars Strike Plea Deal in Largest Poaching Case in Nebraska History

In November 2020, a hunter found Strittmater’s binoculars, setting off another search. That effort, which involved a K-9 unit, uncovered “other items” that may have belonged to the missing man, but no human remains.

Now that the remains have been located, authorities are awaiting test results before they officially confirm the identity. “They’re [also] looking to see if they can find any additional items,” Carbon County Sheriff Archie Roybal told Bigfoot 99 in a recorded interview. “I’m not going to say I’m a hundred percent sure that that is [Strittmater]. We’re trying to make sure that we can do confirmation through scientific analysis.”