Police in Japan are searching for a missing fisherman after a human head was found near a lake in Hokkaido on Monday. Local authorities and townspeople suspect a bear was responsible.

According to the Kyodo News, Toshihiro Nishikawa, 54, was dropped off by boat on Sunday to fish by himself on the lake. Later, an employee of the boat operation spotted a bear with waders in its mouth. The employee tried to contact Nishikawa, but he couldn’t get through. Nishikawa hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Officials in the nearby town launched a bear hunt in response to the missing fisherman and bear sighting. The hunting party killed a bear on Monday and later discovered the human head. Police are now investigating to identify the head.