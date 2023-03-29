Some things make you think: only in Florida. This is one of them. A recent viral video posted on Instagram by an account known as “Only In Florida” appears to show a man at a Florida spring feeding an alligator a piece of bread or sandwich. The man is sitting chest-deep in the water with a woman while others appear to be partying and filming on the bank nearby. The pair in the water feed what looks like a bit of sandwich to the gator, and the man gives the dangerous reptile a pat under its jaw before it swims away. See it for yourself below.

Keep in mind that the American Alligator can bite with 2,000 pounds-per-square inch of force, according to the Erie Zoo. And importantly, sharing a sandwich—or any kind of food— with an alligator is blatantly illegal. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission advises people to “never feed an alligator. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food. This can lead to dangerous circumstances for yourself and other people who could encounter the alligator in the future.”

Regardless, the incident brings to mind several stories of Florida men doing wildly inappropriate things. In 2016, there was that guy who tossed an alligator through a Wendy’s window and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Earlier this year, there was controversy over a Florida Man feeding invasive iguanas Reese’s Peanut Butter cups—yes, peanut butter cups.

Want some more examples of what not to do? Without further ado:

