Earlier this week, a mountain lion attacked a dog in a southern California backyard, and the ensuing struggle was captured on a family’s Ring doorbell camera. The homeowners told KTLA that they were inside watching television when they heard their three-year-old giant schnauzer Holly yelping.

“As soon as I heard how fierce the battle was, I was like there’s no way,” one of the dog’s owners, identified only as Steve, told the local news outlet. “I was imagining like a skunk or something back here that she was just messing with, so then I went in and grabbed a gun.”

When Steve made it into the backyard, the mountain lion was gone. Footage captured 20 minutes after the attack shows the big cat returning to sniff at the dog’s collar, which came off in the yard during the tussle.

By then, Holly the schnauzer was safe inside the house. Thankfully, the dog survived the ordeal, though it sustained scratches and puncture wounds that required stitches.

The incident occurred in the town of La Verne, about 35 miles east of Los Angeles. Just last week, KTLA reported on another mountain lion seen prowling the streets of nearby Riverside. Nestled in the foothills of the San Gabirel and Pomona Valleys, La Verne is home to numerous other wildlife species, including black bears, coyotes, and rattlesnakes.