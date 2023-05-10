Amber Hall was enjoying her new dream home in Colorado—until she noticed her dog staring at a spot near the back of her garage. When Hall went to investigate, she saw snakes slither up the wall. The snakes were coiled up in a crevice near the door to the garage and were unusually large. In a span of just over a week, Hall found 10 snakes.

“It’s rough. I’m 42 years old, and this is my first home,” Hall told ABC 7. “I’ve worked my whole life for [this house], and I can’t enjoy it.”

Hall has spent around $1,000 on a snake wrangler who has worked to humanely remove the snakes. The wrangler believes that the snakes have likely been living at the home for around two years given their size.

“I can’t unpack any of my stuff because I’m definitely afraid that there are snakes in the boxes or under the boxes,” said Hall. “It’s like you crawl into bed, and if the sheet brushes your foot or something, you immediately rip the covers off or jump out of bed to make sure nothing’s in there.

The snakes are likely garter snakes which are non-venomous, but they are nonetheless unwelcome inside a home. Joe Sheftel, president of Blue Tick Pest and Wildlife Control, told ABC 7 that he believes that there could be a snake den below Hall’s garage. Snakes are hard to remove once they are inside a home. Sheftel advises that if you’re buying a home, opt for a pest inspection beforehand.

Warm weather typically brings out more snakes around the country. Experts say you can reduce the risk of a snake infestation by controlling the amount of available food—including rodents—and limiting areas where snakes could nest.