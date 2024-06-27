If you’ve got the cash, you can purchase the boat used in one of the biggest fishing scandals in recent memory. And it’s a pretty sweet rig.

In 2022, two Ohio anglers came under fire for stuffing walleye with lead weights at a Lake Erie walleye fishing tournament. Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky faced multiple felony charges and were ultimately each sentenced to ten days in jail. They were also forced to forfeit the boat they used to commit their crimes to authorities. Now, that boat could be yours.

The rig, a 2022 Ranger Pro FS 622 Bass Boat, is up for auction on Gov Deals, which government agencies use to liquidate goods. Regardless of the controversy, it’s a nice watercraft. The boat sports a supercharged Mercury Verado 400 horsepower outboard motor with a stainless steel prop and hydraulic steering system. It also has a Minn Kota Ulterra 36-volt electric trolling motor with 112-pound thrust. Plus, a long list of other top-of-the-line features.

Authorities valued the boat at $130,000. As of June 27, the highest bid is $80,000. The auction will close at 4 p.m. MDT on July 23. Interested parties can check out the boat in person at a showing at the Dempsey Fishing Access Area in Lakeside Marblehead, Ohio, on July 13, 2024.

The best part? Proceeds from the boat’s sale will go to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, which is charged with conserving the state’s fish and wildlife—and catching criminals like Runyan and Cominsky.