We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There are already some pretty great early October Prime Day deals on outdoor gear going on. One of our favorites? The Jeaouia waterproof sleeping bag, which is currently on sale at Amazon for nearly 50 percent off. The 3-season sleeping bag is marked down to under $20 for a limited time only.

Lightweight and compressible, this highly rated sleeping bag is ideal for packing in a backpack without adding much bulk. It manages to be breathable yet cozy—perfect for fall weather. It features a wind- and waterproof exterior, along with a snag-resistant zipper and a drawstring hood should you want a little extra warmth on a chilly night. Bonus: It’s even machine-washable.

Shop this deal while you can. You can’t beat getting a sleeping bag this good for under $20.