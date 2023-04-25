We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A shotgun has to shoot where you look, reload quickly, and operate intuitively. The parts of a shotgun, the lock, stock, and barrel, all have their roles to play in the gun’s ease of use and handling qualities. Understanding the parts that make up a shotgun and what their functions are can help you make the very individual decision of which gun will work best for you.

Shotgun Parts that all Action Types have in Common

Shotguns come in three main types: break-action, pump or slide-action, and semiautomatic. All of them share several parts in common so we’ll cover those first.

The choke is the taper at the end of the barrel. Chokes come in a variety of constrictions. The greater the constriction, the tighter the swarm of shot will be as it comes out of the barrel and flies downrange. Tighter chokes are good for long-range shooting and special purposes like turkey hunting or shooting buckshot, while more open chokes produce wider patterns at short range that make hitting flushing gamebirds easier. Older guns have fixed chokes bored into the last two or three inches of the muzzle. Most guns made in the last 35 or 40 years have interchangeable chokes that screw into threads in the gun’s muzzle. Interchangeable chokes increase a shotgun’s versatility and allow it to serve several shooting functions. Rib: Most hunting and target guns have a rib, a long, thin strip of steel, aluminum or carbon fiber running along the top of the barrel. Most ribs are “ventilated,” set on posts with openings in between so they can vent barrel heat. Ribs come in various widths and heights and while you are meant to keep your eye on the target, not the rib, ribs appear in your peripheral vision and help you point the gun. In general, the higher the rib, the higher the gun’s point of impact, which helps those shooters who like to see the bird or target above the barrel. A flat rib usually means the gun will shoot exactly where it’s pointed. Ribs also come in different widths, and the width you prefer is a matter of personal preference.

Some shotguns have fiber-optic beads like the one on this Winchester SX4. Winchester

The receiver, also known as the frame, especially on break-action guns, is the alloy or steel housing that holds the trigger mechanism and, in pumps and semiautos, the carrier that lifts the next shell into the barrel. Forend: The forend is the front grip of a shotgun. It keeps your fingers away from hot barrels and also helps hold the gun together. Some are slim, some are fat. Be sure the forend fits comfortably in your hand.

Parts of a Shotgun Stock

The buttstock of a CZ Bobwhite. CZ USA

The stock of a shotgun has to fit the shooter such that their dominant eye looks directly down the rib or just above it when the gun is mounted. It’s also the gun’s rear handle, of course, and the shape and style of the buttstock matters in terms of shooter comfort. The stock is made up of several named parts:

The butt of the gun is the part that fits against your shoulder. Some guns have hard buttplates, some have hard rubber pads. Recoil Pad: A soft and/or ventilated rubber pad reduces the gun’s felt recoil by compressing and spreading the blow as the gun moves back under recoil.

Break Actions

A Caesar Guerini Forum break-action shotgun. Caesar Guerini

Break action guns open in the middle, allowing you to drop a shell directly into the chamber. Break actions are usually two-barreled guns, either Over/Under or side-by-side. There are both inexpensive utlity single-shot break actions and specialized single shot models made for trap shooting.

Opening Lever : Break action guns open by means of a lever found on top of the frame just ahead of the safety. Some older models had side or bottom levers. The lever is attached to some form of bolting system that holds the gunshot during firing. The barrels of the break-action will have some kind of lugs that fit into the frame to further hold the gun together.

: Break action guns open by means of a lever found on top of the frame just ahead of the safety. Some older models had side or bottom levers. The lever is attached to some form of bolting system that holds the gunshot during firing. The barrels of the break-action will have some kind of lugs that fit into the frame to further hold the gun together. Ejectors/Extractors: Break actions either have ejectors, spring-loaded rods that pop empty hulls out when the gun is opened after firing, or extractors, which lift the hulls for easy removal. Extractors are usually found on less expensive guns.

Break actions either have ejectors, spring-loaded rods that pop empty hulls out when the gun is opened after firing, or extractors, which lift the hulls for easy removal. Extractors are usually found on less expensive guns. Barrel Selector: Many single-trigger break-actions have a selector allowing you to choose which barrel fires first, which can matter if the barrels have different chokes. Many are located on the safety, some take the form of a button on or behind the trigger.

Many single-trigger break-actions have a selector allowing you to choose which barrel fires first, which can matter if the barrels have different chokes. Many are located on the safety, some take the form of a button on or behind the trigger. Hingepin or trunnions : Break action barrels swing open on a steel hinge pin on the bottom of the frame.

: Break action barrels swing open on a steel hinge pin on the bottom of the frame. Lugs: Steel projections on the bottom of the barrels called “lugs” fit into the floor of the receiver to help a break-action gun withstand the stresses of firing.

Steel projections on the bottom of the barrels called “lugs” fit into the floor of the receiver to help a break-action gun withstand the stresses of firing. Mid-rib: The rib between the barrels of an O/U or side-by-side gun is called the mid-rib. Some guns do not have mid-ribs for purposes of lessening weight or for heat dissipation.

Pump Actions

A pump-action Mossberg 500. Mossberg

Pump, or slide-action, shotguns, have a sliding forend. Pulling back on the slide opens the action and ejects the shell from the chamber.

Bolt: Slide-action guns have a bolt that locks into an extension on the barrel when the gun is in battery and ready to shoot. The bolt contains other parts of a shotgun: the firing pin and its spring. Some pump bolts have a rotary head, that helps the gun unlock and cycle very quickly

Slide-action guns have a bolt that locks into an extension on the barrel when the gun is in battery and ready to shoot. The bolt contains other parts of a shotgun: the firing pin and its spring. Some pump bolts have a rotary head, that helps the gun unlock and cycle very quickly Action Bars : Pump guns have one or two bars connecting the slide to the bolt. Twin bars prevent the action from twisting

: Pump guns have one or two bars connecting the slide to the bolt. Twin bars prevent the action from twisting Magazine tube : Pumps have a magazine tube running underneath the barrel with a spring inside that pushes fresh shells forward. Magazines typically hold 3 to 4 shells but can be extended. They must be limited to a two-shell capacity for migratory bird hunting, usually by means of a wooden or plastic rod.

: Pumps have a magazine tube running underneath the barrel with a spring inside that pushes fresh shells forward. Magazines typically hold 3 to 4 shells but can be extended. They must be limited to a two-shell capacity for migratory bird hunting, usually by means of a wooden or plastic rod. Carrier : The shell carrier is a metal tongue that lifts a fresh shell from the magazine tube so the bolt can push it into the chamber

: The shell carrier is a metal tongue that lifts a fresh shell from the magazine tube so the bolt can push it into the chamber Ejection Port : Pumps have an ejection port on the right side of the receiver, although some left-handed models feature left-side ejection. A few pumps eject from the bottom, a feature that some hunters believe keeps the guns freer from field debris

: Pumps have an ejection port on the right side of the receiver, although some left-handed models feature left-side ejection. A few pumps eject from the bottom, a feature that some hunters believe keeps the guns freer from field debris Loading Port: Pump guns have loading ports milled into the bottom of the receiver

Pump guns have loading ports milled into the bottom of the receiver Slide Release Button: Located on the trigger guard, the slide release unlocks the action so the gun can be unloaded. The gun unlocks itself when it’s fired.

Semiautomatic Shotguns

The parts of a Browning A5. Browning

Semiautomatic shotguns fire and cycle with each pull of the trigger. They rely on a few different operating systems. The two most popular now are gas-operation and inertia-operation. Expanding gases bled from the barrel through ports drive a piston in a gas gun that is connected to the bolt, pushing it open to eject the fired shell. Inertia guns make use of the gun’s recoil and a special rotary bolt design to function. Both systems have an action or return spring, usually in the stock, to push the bolt forward, chambering the fresh shell. Semiautos share many parts of a shotgun—bolt, magazine tube, carrier, ejection, and loading ports—with pump guns. They do have several unique parts: