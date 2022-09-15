Record whitetail deer captivate deer hunters—period. Even self-proclaimed meat hunters can’t deny the magnitude of a trophy buck. And trophy bucks don’t get much more magnificent than the ones you’re about to gawk at in this story. With the help of the Boone and Crockett Club, which has been compiling these records of big whitetails since 1887, we put together this list of the biggest typical whitetail deer from every state—well, every state that has whitetail deer, that is.

And thanks to B&C’s incredibly detailed record-keeping, we were able to share some interesting notes about some of America’s biggest bucks. You can go through the entire list if you’d like—or you can simply scroll down to your state to see what it’ll take to tag a new record whitetail deer during the 2022 whitetail hunting season.

Alabama

Alabama’s B&C record measured over 186 inches. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 186 3/8 inches

186 3/8 inches Harvest (pick-up) Date: 1986

1986 Hunter: George P. Mann

The top Yellowhammer State typical wasn’t killed by a hunter. Rather, it was picked up in Lee County, Alabama, more than three and a half decades ago by George P. Mann. The rack ranks 363 all-time and is one of 20 typical whitetails from the state to make the books. It sports a sweet 5×6 rack. But most impressive are its main beams—each of which measures 28 inches. It also sports G3s longer than 12 inches, and three other tines over 10 inches. Interestingly, only one of its mass measurements exceeds 5 inches, which isn’t common for most state record typicals.

Arkansas

Arkansas’s B&C typical whitetail just broke the 200-inch mark. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 200 1/8 inches

200 1/8 inches Harvest Date: December 3, 2018

December 3, 2018 Hunter: William L. Loyd

Taken in 2018, the Loyd buck dethroned the 195 1/8-inch Ayecock deer, which only held top honors for three years. Loyd harvested the massive whitetail in Lee County, Arkansas. The rack itself is something to behold. Both main beams on this record whitetail deer are less than an inch from hitting the 30-inch mark. The tip-to-tip spread is 21 7/8 inches, and the inside spread is 27 5/8 inches, which is also astounding. Five tines surpass 10 inches—two of which are greater than 12 inches. Five of eight mass measurements are 5 inches or more.

Colorado

Colorado’s typical record was taken in 2003. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 192 1/8 inches

192 1/8 inches Harvest Date: November 8, 2003

November 8, 2003 Hunter: Eddie L. Kinney

Scoring a whopping 192 1/8 inches, the Eddie L. Kinney buck is a massive western whitetail. Kinney bagged the buck on November 8, 2003, in El Paso County. It leads the pack by nearly 6 inches. Incredibly, one tine measures more than 10 inches, another over 12 inches, two bigger than 13 inches, and one over 14 inches.

Connecticut

Score: 179 4/8

179 4/8 Harvest Date: November 26, 1993

November 26, 1993 Hunter: Garry J. Lovrin

While this deer ranks 1,301 overall, the Lovrin buck is still king of Connecticut. It was taken 29 years ago in Litchfield County. A clean 5×5, it sports a 23-inch inside spread, and one beam surpasses the coveted 30-inch threshold. Three of eight mass measurements are 5 inches or greater.

Delaware

Herbert N. Milam’s 10-pointer is tops in Delaware. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 185 4/8 inches

185 4/8 inches Harvest Date: November 11, 1978

November 11, 1978 Hunter: Herbert N. Milam

The Herbert N. Milam buck was bagged in Sussex County, Delaware, in 1978. While it’s No. 1 by nearly 4 inches here, it sits at No. 422 all-time. This 10-pointer has impressive 26-plus-inch main beams, a 20 2/8-inch inside spread, and four tines over 13 inches. All but one mass measurement is 4 to 5 inches in circumference. It has only 3 5/8 inches of deductions.

Georgia

This record buck has been in the books for more than half a century. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 191 4/8 inches

191 4/8 inches Harvest Date: 1962

1962 Hunter: Buck Ashe

Another record that’s held on for a very long time, the Buck Ashe buck was taken in Monroe County, Georgia, 60 years ago. It leads the category by nearly 5 inches. As a cool 16-pointer, the deer’s most impressive features includes two main beams over 30 4/8 inches, two tines longer than 11 inches, and two over 13 inches. All eight mass measurements are over 5 inches for a total of 43 2/8 inches in that department. Despite 18 6/8 inches of deductions, it still takes top honors in the state.

Idaho

Idaho’s B&C No. 1 typical buck is loaded with character. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 186 7/8 inches

186 7/8 inches Harvest Date: October 1, 2001

October 1, 2001 Hunter: Ronald M. McLamb

The Idaho record whitetail deer was bagged by Ronald M. McLamb in Bonner County in 2001. This rack sports a unique, sweeping antler style with long tines and beams. Overall, it features a huge 7×6 configuration, plus a short abnormal point. Most interesting are its 9 6/8- and 7 4/8-inch brow tines. Plus, it’s hard to beat four tines over 10 inches, and two more that nearly reach that. Only one of eight mass measurements is over 4 4/8 inches, and one is less than 4, which is rare for a state record.

Illinois

Score: 204 4/8 inches

204 4/8 inches Harvest Date: October 29, 1965

October 29, 1965 Hunter: Melvin J. Johnson

A truly historical whitetail deer, and the No. 6 typical all-time, the Melvin J. Johnson buck is a deer many people are familiar with. Bagged in Peoria County, Illinois, in 1965, it’s held the state record for nearly 60 years. This 7×6 is impressive and lacks nothing. With long beams, tall tines, and great mass, this is a deer for the ages, and is the current, longstanding P&Y world-record typical.

Indiana

Nevermind its state status, this buck is the second biggest typical whitetail—ever. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 211 4/8 inches

211 4/8 inches Harvest Date: November 4, 2021

November 4, 2021 Hunter: Dustin Huff

The largest typical whitetail in America was taken on November 4, 2021, by Dustin Huff. Arrowed in Decatur County, Indiana, it’s second in the world only to the Milo Hanson buck, which was shot in Saskatchewan. Obviously, this deer has it all, with exceptional main beams measuring 26 6/8 and 28 inches, an inside spread of 21 4/8 inches, and 12 typical points. Three tines are over 13 inches, and one is longer than 12. Perhaps most impressive is its total mass measurements, surpassing 47 inches.

Iowa

Score: 202 inches

202 inches Harvest Date: December 1, 1969

December 1, 1969 Hunter: David Brenigar

The Brenigar buck was taken in 1969, by David Brenigar in Wapello County, Iowa. The top typical deer in the Hawkeye State, it sports a 13-point rack with scary-good tine length. It also features great mass measurements, beam length, and spread.

Kansas

You’re looking at the 19th biggest typical whitetail of all time. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 200 inches

200 inches Harvest Date: 1995

1995 Hunter: Albert J. Daniels

The biggest typical in Kansas was taken by Albert J. Daniels during the 1995 season. Thanks to its impressive size, it’s one of 19 typicals to hit or surpass the 200-inch mark, and sits at No. 19 all time. Its 6×6 rack also has two short abnormal points. Mass is on the weaker side for a state record, but it has a 21 6/8-inch inside spread, respectable main beams over 26 and 27 inches, and six tines over 10 inches that range from 10 to 14 3/8 inches.

Kentucky

Score: 204 2/8 inches

204 2/8 inches Harvest Year: 2000

2000 Hunter: Robert W. Smith

The largest typical in the Bluegrass State, the Smith buck was bagged in Pendleton County. It has a 6×5 rack, and it is remarkably stout in the main-beam and tine-length departments. One beam is 30 2/8 inches, while the other is 29 6/8. Its G2s are a staggering 15 3/8 and 15 6/8 inches long. The G3s are over 13 inches and G4s are over 10 and 11 inches. Interestingly, it’s largest mass measurements were H3, and were the only two to surpass the 5-inch mark—5 4/8 and 6 5/8 inches.

Louisiana

This monster has been tops in Louisiana for nearly a century. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 184 6/8 inches

184 6/8 inches Harvest Year: 1943

1943 Hunter: John Lee

The Louisiana record dates back nearly 80 years, all the way to 1943. John Lee shot this deer in Madison Perish, but little more is known about the deer. That said, it has an impressive 12-point rack with one abnormal point. Both main beams exceed 28 4/8 inches, the inside spread is 21 6/8 inches, and four tines range from 10 2/8 to 13 4/8 inches.

Maine

Score: 193 2/8 inches

193 2/8 inches Harvest Date: November 1, 1965

November 1, 1965 Hunter: Ronnie Cox

A very solid northeastern deer, the Ronnie Cox buck was taken in Aroostook County in 1965 and holds onto a slim 4/8-inch lead over the No. 2 buck, which was killed in 1920. Only two bucks taken in the past 30 years come within 10 inches of the top spot. Its 5×6 rack has great beam length and inside spread. Tine length is moderate, but this record whitetail deer really excels in mass, with an unbelievable 61 2/8 inches in that category—including a shocking 14-inch H3 measurement on the right side. Talk about serious palmation.

Maryland

This Maryland monster was tagged during the 2002 season. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 194 inches

194 inches Harvest Date: November 30, 2002

November 30, 2002 Hunter: Kevin C. Miller

The largest Maryland typical of all time leads the state by over 8 inches. Kevin Miller shot it in Kent County, which is known for big whitetails. Its 12-point rack is clean—and big. Its beam lengths are eye-popping at 28 4/8 and 28 6/8 inches. Its G2s and G3s range from 10 to 12 1/8 inches. Its mass measurements total 42 4/8 inches.

Massachusetts

Score: 193 3/8 inches

193 3/8 inches Harvest Date: December 5, 2002

December 5, 2002 Hunter: Kajetan R. Sovinski

The top Massachusetts typical was tagged in 2002 in Franklin County. With a 193 3/8 score, it ranks No. 81 all-time. It has a unique 5×5 rack with two abnormal points on the right side. The left side main beam is slightly longer at 29 inches, while the right side is 27 7/8 inches. Tine length is where this buck shines, though, with one tine over 12 inches and three over 13 inches.

Michigan

Michigan’s record buck has brow tines for days. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 198 inches

198 inches Harvest Date: November 25, 1996

November 25, 1996 Hunter: Troy A. Stephens

The Stephens deer was taken in Jackson County in 1996 and ranks No. 40 all time. The buck has a total of 16 points—four of which are abnormal. Its main beams are both over 29 inches, and its spread is 20 2/8 inches. The brows are huge, measuring 10 and 11 3/8 inches. The G2 are very impressive as well, both extending beyond 13 inches.

Minnesota

Score: 202 inches

202 inches Harvest Date: November 1, 1918

November 1, 1918 Hunter: John A. Breen

John A. Breen shot his massive, 202-inch whitetail in Beltrami County in 1918. Amazingly, it’s held the record by 1 inch for over 100 years. Most impressive are its mains beams, measuring 31 and 31 2/8 inches. Furthermore, two tines exceed 11 inches, two are longer than 12 inches, and one surpasses 13 inches. All mass measurements range from 5 2/8 to 6 1/8.

Mississippi

Mississippi’s top typical had only 4 inches of deductions. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 184 6/8 inches

184 6/8 inches Harvest Date: January 25, 2011

January 25, 2011 Hunter: James L. Saunders

James Saunders shot this massive Mississippi buck in Adams County in 2011. Its 10-point rack is a true spectacle, displaying 26 3/8- and 27 7/8-inch beams. This record whitetail deer also has a 20 6/8-inch inside spread, great tine length, and has only about 4 inches of deductions, which is also quite uncommon.

Missouri

Score: 205 inches

205 inches Harvest Date: November 21, 1971

November 21, 1971 Hunter: Larry W. Gibson

Tagged in Randolph County in 1971, Larry Gibson’s Missouri buck ranks No. 4 all-time. Its clean 6×6 rack is one of the greats. It isn’t because of mass, though. This buck has only three of eight measurements that reach 5 inches, and only barely at that. Rather, it’s the deer’s impressive tine length, and the fact that it has sizable G5s, that push it so far ahead. One tine even exceeds 14 inches, which is rare. It also has solid beam length and inside spread.

Montana

The G5s on this buck exceed 6 inches. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 199 3/8 inches

199 3/8 inches Harvest Date: November 23, 1974

November 23, 1974 Hunter: Thomas H. Dellwo

Harvested in Missoula County, Thomas Dellwo’s buck is No. 23 all-time, but No. 1 in Big Sky Country. It’s held the record by 1/8 inch since 1974. Interestingly, only one mass measurement reaches 5 inches. It’s the inside spread (22 3/8 inches), beam lengths (27 3/8 and 27 4/8 inches), and tine length that push the score up. Of course, having two G5s over 6 inches doesn’t hurt anything, either.

Nebraska

Score: 199 2/8 inches

199 2/8 inches Harvest Date: November 18, 1983

November 18, 1983 Hunter: Vernon Virka

The Virka whitetail holds the typical crown in Nebraska by exactly 1 inch. It’s also the No. 24 deer all-time. Bagged in 1983, in the legendary Saunders County, this record whitetail deer certainly seems to hold the title well. With 24 4/8 inches of inside spread, and two main beams stretching the tape to 31 7/8 inches, there’s no wonder this deer scores just shy of 200 inches. It even has 15-inch and 14 4/8-inch G2s and G3s both over 12 inches.

New Hampshire

The main beams on this B&C buck exceed 25 inches. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 187 2/8 inches

187 2/8 inches Harvest Date: November 25, 2006

November 25, 2006 Hunter: John M. Klucky

Taken in 2006, and reaching an impressive 187 2/8 inches, the Klucky buck was bagged in Merrimack County. A big 8×7, it only has a 17 2/8-inch inside spread, but carries main beams over 25 inches. Furthermore, while only two tines are greater than 10 inches, it has a lot of scoreable typical points, and grew not only G5s, but also two G6s and one G7. That’s insane.

New Jersey

Score: 189 4/8 inches

189 4/8 inches Harvest Date: November 17, 1995

November 17, 1995 Hunter: Scott W. Borden

The Borden buck was tagged in Monmouth County, which is where the top two New Jersey typical whitetail bucks called home. Taken in 1995, it’s a 27-year record. It sports a 20-inch inside spread, 24 7/8- and 25 4/8-inch beams, and four tines ranging from 11 3/8 to 13 inches. Mass measurements vary between 4 2/8 and 5 1/8 inches.

New Mexico

Score: 176 3/8 inches

176 3/8 inches Harvest Year: 2019

2019 Hunter: Samuel J. Beatty

New Mexico has both whitetails and Coues deer—and two of the former were large enough to make the typical record books. The state record whitetail deer was harvested in 2019 in Colfax County. It leads the other entry by 9 inches, which was taken in 2004. A big main-frame 10-pointer with a flyer off the G2, it carries 26 1/8- and 26 5/8-inch beams and G3s over 12 inches long.

New York

No New York hunter has been able to top Roosevelt Luckey’s record buck, taken in 1939. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 198 3/8 inches

198 3/8 inches Harvest Year: 1939

1939 Hunter: Roosevelt Luckey

Shot sometime in 1939, Roosevelt Luckey’s buck has held the record in New York for 83 years. Taken in Allegany County, it ranks No. 33 all-time. A massive 14-pointer, it doesn’t do much in the spread department, with only 18 1/8 inches inside. However, its beams are quite impressive, measuring 29 5/8 and 29 4/8 inches. The record buck’s brow tines are also only 3 inches, but each of its G2s, G3s, and G4s range between 10 4/8 and 14 1/8 inches. Furthermore, three of eight mass measurements are well over 6 inches.

North Carolina

Score: 181 7/8 inches

181 7/8 inches Harvest Date: December 12, 1987

December 12, 1987 Hunter: Terry E. Daffron

The largest North Carolina typical by almost an inch, the Daffron deer was taken 35 years ago. Other giants have been tagged since then, and came close…but not close enough. Taken in Guilford County, this buck ranks No. 849 overall. Most impressive are its 25-plus-inch main beams and 23 5/8-inch inside spread.

North Dakota

North Dakota’s best buck ranks 62nd of all time. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 195 2/8 inches

195 2/8 inches Harvest Date: November 12, 1994

November 12, 1994 Hunter: Kevin L. Bruner

The Bruner buck is No. 1 in NoDak and No. 62 overall. It was harvested in Pierce County, which is a hotbed for big deer. Both main beams exceed 28 inches, and the inside spread is 20 6/8 inches. Two tines are over 13 inches, one is over 12 inches, and two other are over 10. The H1 mass measurements are 5 inches or greater, and the remaining six are 4 3/8 to 4 6/8.

Ohio

Score: 201 1/8 inches

201 1/8 inches Harvest Date: November 10, 2004

November 10, 2004 Hunter: Bradley S. Jerman

Jerman bagged his monster buck in 2004 in Warren County. No. 13 all-time, it’s only a 10-pointer, which is rare to score so high. Still, it has a 24 1/8-inch inside spread and main beams over 29 inches. Its brow tines (G1s), G2s, and G3s are all 11 to 13 inches. All but one mass measurement is over 5 inches.

Oklahoma

This Sooner buck beat the previous state record by almost 2 inches. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 192 5/8 inches

192 5/8 inches Harvest Date: November 18, 2007

November 18, 2007 Hunter: Jason L. Boyett

Bryant scored big in 2007 when he took the Oklahoma state record whitetail deer. Taken in Pushmataha County, this deer is nearly 2 inches bigger than the previous record. The Boyett buck sits at No. 100 overall, largely due to its 29 4/8- and 30 5/8-inch beams. The G2s, G3s, and G4s are 10 2/8 to 14 6/8 inches long.

Oregon

Score: 178 2/8 inches

178 2/8 inches Harvest Date: October 2, 1982

October 2, 1982 Hunter: Sterling K. Shaver

Oregon has only six typical entries in the B&C book, the biggest of which was a 178 2/8-inch whitetail taken in Wallowa County. Two others came from the same area, but Shaver’s holds a commanding lead. It features an inside spread nearly 25 inches, beams over 27 inches, and three towering tines over 13 inches.

Pennsylvania

No surprise that the No. 5 deer of all time was taken in Pennsylvania. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 204 6/8 inches

204 6/8 inches Harvest Year: 1962

1962 Hunter: Frederick Kyress

Shot nearly 60 years ago in Montgomery County, the Kyress buck is the largest typical ever taken in Pennsylvania and sits at No. 5 all time. It has a 20 7/8-inch inside spread, beams nearly 27 and 28 inches, and monstrous tine length, five of which are 11 inches or longer. It doesn’t hurt that it grew impressive G6s, either.

Rhode Island

Score: 176 4/8 inches

176 4/8 inches Harvest (picked up) Date: December 5, 2011

December 5, 2011 Hunter: Benjamin J DeMercha

Despite being such a small state, Rhode Island still has four typicals in the Boone and Crockett record book. The largest state record whitetail was picked up in Providence County in 2011. The other three deer were taken in the early and mid-2000s. This big deer sports shorter tine length, but with two G5s and a G6, and great spread, beam length, and mass, it sports a total score of 176 4/8 inches.

South Carolina

This picture-perfect typical was tagged in 1994. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 176 inches

176 inches Harvest Date: December 24, 1994

December 24, 1994 Hunter: William C. Wyatt

The No. 1 typical in South Carolina came out of Pickens County in 1994. Wyatt shot the big 10-pointer, which was incredibly symmetrical. It received only 3 3/8 inches of deductions. With a wide spread, long beams, decent tines, and solid mass, this deer is a great one.

South Dakota

Score: 194 1/8 inches

194 1/8 inches Harvest Date: November 17, 2014

November 17, 2014 Hunter: Michael S. Mettler

Mettler shot this state record in McPherson County in 2014, and it’s held ever since. This archery buck is only 16 1/8 inches inside, but both beams are approximately 27 inches. Plus, the G2s, G3s, and G4s all range from 10 4/8 to 15 3/8 inches. It even has one G5 at 5 4/8 inches, and solid mass measurements to boot.

Tennessee

W.A. Foster’s Tennessee-record buck sure looks good on the wall. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 186 1/8 inches

186 1/8 inches Harvest Year: 1959

1959 Hunter: W.A. Foster

Foster shot this Roane County monster in 1959, and it’s held the top spot ever since. It has a great spread, and even has solid mass, but its tines are most impressive. It’s G2s, G3s, and G4s are over 10 inches, with two tines over 11, two tines over 13, and one tine over 14 inches.

Texas

Score: 197 2/8 inches

197 2/8 inches Harvest Date: November 1, 2021

November 1, 2021 Hunter: Alberto Bailleres

The Bailleres buck was taken in 2021 in Zavala County. It holds the Texas record by 6/8 inch and sits at No. 46 all time. Not one of its mass measurements reaches the 5-inch mark, and the inside spread is only 18 1/8 inches. What elevates this record whitetail deer so high, though, is the presence of G6s on each side and a G7 on the right.

Vermont

Imagine stumbling across a dead head this enormous during a walk in the woods. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 181

181 Harvest (picked up) Year: 1971

1971 Hunter: Gary E. Merrill

Merrill found this Rutland County deer dead in 1971, and it has held the title for 41 years. It’s a clean 5×5 with an 18-inch inside spread, two beams over 29 inches, good mass measurements, and great tine length.

Virginia

Score: 189 2/8 inches

189 2/8 inches Harvest Date: November 15, 1999

November 15, 1999 Hunter: Jerry L. James

The James deer was shot in Buchanan County in 1999. It’s a clean 10-pointer with a respectable inside spread of 18 4/8 inches and beam lengths of 27 1/8 and 28 5/8 inches. Its mass isn’t much compared to other state records, but the tine length is very good, effectively pushing it to its high score.

Washington

This Washington state monster ranks as the 15th biggest typical buck ever. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 200 3/8 inches

200 3/8 inches Harvest Year: 1992

1992 Hunter: James Cartwright

Hovering at No. 15 all-time, the Cartwright buck is a 30-year-old state-record whitetail deer that was bagged in Stevens County. This mainframe 12-pointer also sports five abnormal points for 17 scoreable points. Remarkably, its mass measurements get larger from base to beam tip, and its largest mass measurement is H4 on the left side at 6 inches.

West Virginia

Score: 188 7/8 inches

188 7/8 inches Harvest Date: November 18, 2014

November 18, 2014 Hunter: Chad K. Scyphers

Scyphers harvested this massive McDowell County whitetail in 2014. This buck has it all: a 23 2/8-inch inside spread, 28 1/8-inch main beams, and four tines that are over 12 inches. Its largest mass measurement is the right-side H3, which is 6 1/8 inches.

Wisconsin

Behold—the Jordan Buck. Boone and Crockett Club

Score: 206 1/8 inches

206 1/8 inches Harvest Date: November 1, 1914

November 1, 1914 Hunter: James Jordan

The James Jordan buck is a true spectacle. Taken in Burnett County, it is No. 1 in Wisconsin and No. 3 all-time. This clean, 10-point rack boasts a 20 1/8-inch inside spread, 30-inch main beams, and two tines over 13 inches. Its mass is the true gem, though, with it increasing as it moves out the beam. It features nearly 54 inches of mass, and five of these measurements are over 6 inches and three over 5 inches.

Wyoming

Score: 191 5/8 inches

191 5/8 inches Harvest Date: October 4, 1986

October 4, 1986 Hunter: Robert D. Ross

Ross brought down this record whitetail deer in Platte County nearly 36 years ago. On the upside, it has a good inside spread and main beam length. On the downside, each mass measurement is under 5 inches. Still, with the unreal tine lengths ranging from 10 5/8 to 15 2/8 inches, this deer had no chance but to become a record.

