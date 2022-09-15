The Biggest B&C Record Whitetail Deer from Every State
The biggest typical whitetail deer, to be specific. But as you'll soon see, nothing about these monster bucks is "typical"
Record whitetail deer captivate deer hunters—period. Even self-proclaimed meat hunters can’t deny the magnitude of a trophy buck. And trophy bucks don’t get much more magnificent than the ones you’re about to gawk at in this story. With the help of the Boone and Crockett Club, which has been compiling these records of big whitetails since 1887, we put together this list of the biggest typical whitetail deer from every state—well, every state that has whitetail deer, that is.
And thanks to B&C’s incredibly detailed record-keeping, we were able to share some interesting notes about some of America’s biggest bucks. You can go through the entire list if you’d like—or you can simply scroll down to your state to see what it’ll take to tag a new record whitetail deer during the 2022 whitetail hunting season.
Alabama
- Score: 186 3/8 inches
- Harvest (pick-up) Date: 1986
- Hunter: George P. Mann
The top Yellowhammer State typical wasn’t killed by a hunter. Rather, it was picked up in Lee County, Alabama, more than three and a half decades ago by George P. Mann. The rack ranks 363 all-time and is one of 20 typical whitetails from the state to make the books. It sports a sweet 5×6 rack. But most impressive are its main beams—each of which measures 28 inches. It also sports G3s longer than 12 inches, and three other tines over 10 inches. Interestingly, only one of its mass measurements exceeds 5 inches, which isn’t common for most state record typicals.
Arkansas
- Score: 200 1/8 inches
- Harvest Date: December 3, 2018
- Hunter: William L. Loyd
Taken in 2018, the Loyd buck dethroned the 195 1/8-inch Ayecock deer, which only held top honors for three years. Loyd harvested the massive whitetail in Lee County, Arkansas. The rack itself is something to behold. Both main beams on this record whitetail deer are less than an inch from hitting the 30-inch mark. The tip-to-tip spread is 21 7/8 inches, and the inside spread is 27 5/8 inches, which is also astounding. Five tines surpass 10 inches—two of which are greater than 12 inches. Five of eight mass measurements are 5 inches or more.
Colorado
- Score: 192 1/8 inches
- Harvest Date: November 8, 2003
- Hunter: Eddie L. Kinney
Scoring a whopping 192 1/8 inches, the Eddie L. Kinney buck is a massive western whitetail. Kinney bagged the buck on November 8, 2003, in El Paso County. It leads the pack by nearly 6 inches. Incredibly, one tine measures more than 10 inches, another over 12 inches, two bigger than 13 inches, and one over 14 inches.
Connecticut
- Score: 179 4/8
- Harvest Date: November 26, 1993
- Hunter: Garry J. Lovrin
While this deer ranks 1,301 overall, the Lovrin buck is still king of Connecticut. It was taken 29 years ago in Litchfield County. A clean 5×5, it sports a 23-inch inside spread, and one beam surpasses the coveted 30-inch threshold. Three of eight mass measurements are 5 inches or greater.
Delaware
- Score: 185 4/8 inches
- Harvest Date: November 11, 1978
- Hunter: Herbert N. Milam
The Herbert N. Milam buck was bagged in Sussex County, Delaware, in 1978. While it’s No. 1 by nearly 4 inches here, it sits at No. 422 all-time. This 10-pointer has impressive 26-plus-inch main beams, a 20 2/8-inch inside spread, and four tines over 13 inches. All but one mass measurement is 4 to 5 inches in circumference. It has only 3 5/8 inches of deductions.
Georgia
- Score: 191 4/8 inches
- Harvest Date: 1962
- Hunter: Buck Ashe
Another record that’s held on for a very long time, the Buck Ashe buck was taken in Monroe County, Georgia, 60 years ago. It leads the category by nearly 5 inches. As a cool 16-pointer, the deer’s most impressive features includes two main beams over 30 4/8 inches, two tines longer than 11 inches, and two over 13 inches. All eight mass measurements are over 5 inches for a total of 43 2/8 inches in that department. Despite 18 6/8 inches of deductions, it still takes top honors in the state.
Idaho
- Score: 186 7/8 inches
- Harvest Date: October 1, 2001
- Hunter: Ronald M. McLamb
The Idaho record whitetail deer was bagged by Ronald M. McLamb in Bonner County in 2001. This rack sports a unique, sweeping antler style with long tines and beams. Overall, it features a huge 7×6 configuration, plus a short abnormal point. Most interesting are its 9 6/8- and 7 4/8-inch brow tines. Plus, it’s hard to beat four tines over 10 inches, and two more that nearly reach that. Only one of eight mass measurements is over 4 4/8 inches, and one is less than 4, which is rare for a state record.
Illinois
- Score: 204 4/8 inches
- Harvest Date: October 29, 1965
- Hunter: Melvin J. Johnson
A truly historical whitetail deer, and the No. 6 typical all-time, the Melvin J. Johnson buck is a deer many people are familiar with. Bagged in Peoria County, Illinois, in 1965, it’s held the state record for nearly 60 years. This 7×6 is impressive and lacks nothing. With long beams, tall tines, and great mass, this is a deer for the ages, and is the current, longstanding P&Y world-record typical.
Indiana
- Score: 211 4/8 inches
- Harvest Date: November 4, 2021
- Hunter: Dustin Huff
The largest typical whitetail in America was taken on November 4, 2021, by Dustin Huff. Arrowed in Decatur County, Indiana, it’s second in the world only to the Milo Hanson buck, which was shot in Saskatchewan. Obviously, this deer has it all, with exceptional main beams measuring 26 6/8 and 28 inches, an inside spread of 21 4/8 inches, and 12 typical points. Three tines are over 13 inches, and one is longer than 12. Perhaps most impressive is its total mass measurements, surpassing 47 inches.
Iowa
- Score: 202 inches
- Harvest Date: December 1, 1969
- Hunter: David Brenigar
The Brenigar buck was taken in 1969, by David Brenigar in Wapello County, Iowa. The top typical deer in the Hawkeye State, it sports a 13-point rack with scary-good tine length. It also features great mass measurements, beam length, and spread.
Kansas
- Score: 200 inches
- Harvest Date: 1995
- Hunter: Albert J. Daniels
The biggest typical in Kansas was taken by Albert J. Daniels during the 1995 season. Thanks to its impressive size, it’s one of 19 typicals to hit or surpass the 200-inch mark, and sits at No. 19 all time. Its 6×6 rack also has two short abnormal points. Mass is on the weaker side for a state record, but it has a 21 6/8-inch inside spread, respectable main beams over 26 and 27 inches, and six tines over 10 inches that range from 10 to 14 3/8 inches.
Kentucky
- Score: 204 2/8 inches
- Harvest Year: 2000
- Hunter: Robert W. Smith
The largest typical in the Bluegrass State, the Smith buck was bagged in Pendleton County. It has a 6×5 rack, and it is remarkably stout in the main-beam and tine-length departments. One beam is 30 2/8 inches, while the other is 29 6/8. Its G2s are a staggering 15 3/8 and 15 6/8 inches long. The G3s are over 13 inches and G4s are over 10 and 11 inches. Interestingly, it’s largest mass measurements were H3, and were the only two to surpass the 5-inch mark—5 4/8 and 6 5/8 inches.
Louisiana
- Score: 184 6/8 inches
- Harvest Year: 1943
- Hunter: John Lee
The Louisiana record dates back nearly 80 years, all the way to 1943. John Lee shot this deer in Madison Perish, but little more is known about the deer. That said, it has an impressive 12-point rack with one abnormal point. Both main beams exceed 28 4/8 inches, the inside spread is 21 6/8 inches, and four tines range from 10 2/8 to 13 4/8 inches.
Maine
- Score: 193 2/8 inches
- Harvest Date: November 1, 1965
- Hunter: Ronnie Cox
A very solid northeastern deer, the Ronnie Cox buck was taken in Aroostook County in 1965 and holds onto a slim 4/8-inch lead over the No. 2 buck, which was killed in 1920. Only two bucks taken in the past 30 years come within 10 inches of the top spot. Its 5×6 rack has great beam length and inside spread. Tine length is moderate, but this record whitetail deer really excels in mass, with an unbelievable 61 2/8 inches in that category—including a shocking 14-inch H3 measurement on the right side. Talk about serious palmation.
Maryland
- Score: 194 inches
- Harvest Date: November 30, 2002
- Hunter: Kevin C. Miller
The largest Maryland typical of all time leads the state by over 8 inches. Kevin Miller shot it in Kent County, which is known for big whitetails. Its 12-point rack is clean—and big. Its beam lengths are eye-popping at 28 4/8 and 28 6/8 inches. Its G2s and G3s range from 10 to 12 1/8 inches. Its mass measurements total 42 4/8 inches.
Massachusetts
- Score: 193 3/8 inches
- Harvest Date: December 5, 2002
- Hunter: Kajetan R. Sovinski
The top Massachusetts typical was tagged in 2002 in Franklin County. With a 193 3/8 score, it ranks No. 81 all-time. It has a unique 5×5 rack with two abnormal points on the right side. The left side main beam is slightly longer at 29 inches, while the right side is 27 7/8 inches. Tine length is where this buck shines, though, with one tine over 12 inches and three over 13 inches.
Michigan
- Score: 198 inches
- Harvest Date: November 25, 1996
- Hunter: Troy A. Stephens
The Stephens deer was taken in Jackson County in 1996 and ranks No. 40 all time. The buck has a total of 16 points—four of which are abnormal. Its main beams are both over 29 inches, and its spread is 20 2/8 inches. The brows are huge, measuring 10 and 11 3/8 inches. The G2 are very impressive as well, both extending beyond 13 inches.
Minnesota
- Score: 202 inches
- Harvest Date: November 1, 1918
- Hunter: John A. Breen
John A. Breen shot his massive, 202-inch whitetail in Beltrami County in 1918. Amazingly, it’s held the record by 1 inch for over 100 years. Most impressive are its mains beams, measuring 31 and 31 2/8 inches. Furthermore, two tines exceed 11 inches, two are longer than 12 inches, and one surpasses 13 inches. All mass measurements range from 5 2/8 to 6 1/8.
Mississippi
- Score: 184 6/8 inches
- Harvest Date: January 25, 2011
- Hunter: James L. Saunders
James Saunders shot this massive Mississippi buck in Adams County in 2011. Its 10-point rack is a true spectacle, displaying 26 3/8- and 27 7/8-inch beams. This record whitetail deer also has a 20 6/8-inch inside spread, great tine length, and has only about 4 inches of deductions, which is also quite uncommon.
Missouri
- Score: 205 inches
- Harvest Date: November 21, 1971
- Hunter: Larry W. Gibson
Tagged in Randolph County in 1971, Larry Gibson’s Missouri buck ranks No. 4 all-time. Its clean 6×6 rack is one of the greats. It isn’t because of mass, though. This buck has only three of eight measurements that reach 5 inches, and only barely at that. Rather, it’s the deer’s impressive tine length, and the fact that it has sizable G5s, that push it so far ahead. One tine even exceeds 14 inches, which is rare. It also has solid beam length and inside spread.
Montana
- Score: 199 3/8 inches
- Harvest Date: November 23, 1974
- Hunter: Thomas H. Dellwo
Harvested in Missoula County, Thomas Dellwo’s buck is No. 23 all-time, but No. 1 in Big Sky Country. It’s held the record by 1/8 inch since 1974. Interestingly, only one mass measurement reaches 5 inches. It’s the inside spread (22 3/8 inches), beam lengths (27 3/8 and 27 4/8 inches), and tine length that push the score up. Of course, having two G5s over 6 inches doesn’t hurt anything, either.
Nebraska
- Score: 199 2/8 inches
- Harvest Date: November 18, 1983
- Hunter: Vernon Virka
The Virka whitetail holds the typical crown in Nebraska by exactly 1 inch. It’s also the No. 24 deer all-time. Bagged in 1983, in the legendary Saunders County, this record whitetail deer certainly seems to hold the title well. With 24 4/8 inches of inside spread, and two main beams stretching the tape to 31 7/8 inches, there’s no wonder this deer scores just shy of 200 inches. It even has 15-inch and 14 4/8-inch G2s and G3s both over 12 inches.
New Hampshire
- Score: 187 2/8 inches
- Harvest Date: November 25, 2006
- Hunter: John M. Klucky
Taken in 2006, and reaching an impressive 187 2/8 inches, the Klucky buck was bagged in Merrimack County. A big 8×7, it only has a 17 2/8-inch inside spread, but carries main beams over 25 inches. Furthermore, while only two tines are greater than 10 inches, it has a lot of scoreable typical points, and grew not only G5s, but also two G6s and one G7. That’s insane.
New Jersey
- Score: 189 4/8 inches
- Harvest Date: November 17, 1995
- Hunter: Scott W. Borden
The Borden buck was tagged in Monmouth County, which is where the top two New Jersey typical whitetail bucks called home. Taken in 1995, it’s a 27-year record. It sports a 20-inch inside spread, 24 7/8- and 25 4/8-inch beams, and four tines ranging from 11 3/8 to 13 inches. Mass measurements vary between 4 2/8 and 5 1/8 inches.
New Mexico
- Score: 176 3/8 inches
- Harvest Year: 2019
- Hunter: Samuel J. Beatty
New Mexico has both whitetails and Coues deer—and two of the former were large enough to make the typical record books. The state record whitetail deer was harvested in 2019 in Colfax County. It leads the other entry by 9 inches, which was taken in 2004. A big main-frame 10-pointer with a flyer off the G2, it carries 26 1/8- and 26 5/8-inch beams and G3s over 12 inches long.
New York
- Score: 198 3/8 inches
- Harvest Year: 1939
- Hunter: Roosevelt Luckey
Shot sometime in 1939, Roosevelt Luckey’s buck has held the record in New York for 83 years. Taken in Allegany County, it ranks No. 33 all-time. A massive 14-pointer, it doesn’t do much in the spread department, with only 18 1/8 inches inside. However, its beams are quite impressive, measuring 29 5/8 and 29 4/8 inches. The record buck’s brow tines are also only 3 inches, but each of its G2s, G3s, and G4s range between 10 4/8 and 14 1/8 inches. Furthermore, three of eight mass measurements are well over 6 inches.
North Carolina
- Score: 181 7/8 inches
- Harvest Date: December 12, 1987
- Hunter: Terry E. Daffron
The largest North Carolina typical by almost an inch, the Daffron deer was taken 35 years ago. Other giants have been tagged since then, and came close…but not close enough. Taken in Guilford County, this buck ranks No. 849 overall. Most impressive are its 25-plus-inch main beams and 23 5/8-inch inside spread.
North Dakota
- Score: 195 2/8 inches
- Harvest Date: November 12, 1994
- Hunter: Kevin L. Bruner
The Bruner buck is No. 1 in NoDak and No. 62 overall. It was harvested in Pierce County, which is a hotbed for big deer. Both main beams exceed 28 inches, and the inside spread is 20 6/8 inches. Two tines are over 13 inches, one is over 12 inches, and two other are over 10. The H1 mass measurements are 5 inches or greater, and the remaining six are 4 3/8 to 4 6/8.
Ohio
- Score: 201 1/8 inches
- Harvest Date: November 10, 2004
- Hunter: Bradley S. Jerman
Jerman bagged his monster buck in 2004 in Warren County. No. 13 all-time, it’s only a 10-pointer, which is rare to score so high. Still, it has a 24 1/8-inch inside spread and main beams over 29 inches. Its brow tines (G1s), G2s, and G3s are all 11 to 13 inches. All but one mass measurement is over 5 inches.
Oklahoma
- Score: 192 5/8 inches
- Harvest Date: November 18, 2007
- Hunter: Jason L. Boyett
Bryant scored big in 2007 when he took the Oklahoma state record whitetail deer. Taken in Pushmataha County, this deer is nearly 2 inches bigger than the previous record. The Boyett buck sits at No. 100 overall, largely due to its 29 4/8- and 30 5/8-inch beams. The G2s, G3s, and G4s are 10 2/8 to 14 6/8 inches long.
Oregon
- Score: 178 2/8 inches
- Harvest Date: October 2, 1982
- Hunter: Sterling K. Shaver
Oregon has only six typical entries in the B&C book, the biggest of which was a 178 2/8-inch whitetail taken in Wallowa County. Two others came from the same area, but Shaver’s holds a commanding lead. It features an inside spread nearly 25 inches, beams over 27 inches, and three towering tines over 13 inches.
Pennsylvania
- Score: 204 6/8 inches
- Harvest Year: 1962
- Hunter: Frederick Kyress
Shot nearly 60 years ago in Montgomery County, the Kyress buck is the largest typical ever taken in Pennsylvania and sits at No. 5 all time. It has a 20 7/8-inch inside spread, beams nearly 27 and 28 inches, and monstrous tine length, five of which are 11 inches or longer. It doesn’t hurt that it grew impressive G6s, either.
Rhode Island
- Score: 176 4/8 inches
- Harvest (picked up) Date: December 5, 2011
- Hunter: Benjamin J DeMercha
Despite being such a small state, Rhode Island still has four typicals in the Boone and Crockett record book. The largest state record whitetail was picked up in Providence County in 2011. The other three deer were taken in the early and mid-2000s. This big deer sports shorter tine length, but with two G5s and a G6, and great spread, beam length, and mass, it sports a total score of 176 4/8 inches.
South Carolina
- Score: 176 inches
- Harvest Date: December 24, 1994
- Hunter: William C. Wyatt
The No. 1 typical in South Carolina came out of Pickens County in 1994. Wyatt shot the big 10-pointer, which was incredibly symmetrical. It received only 3 3/8 inches of deductions. With a wide spread, long beams, decent tines, and solid mass, this deer is a great one.
South Dakota
- Score: 194 1/8 inches
- Harvest Date: November 17, 2014
- Hunter: Michael S. Mettler
Mettler shot this state record in McPherson County in 2014, and it’s held ever since. This archery buck is only 16 1/8 inches inside, but both beams are approximately 27 inches. Plus, the G2s, G3s, and G4s all range from 10 4/8 to 15 3/8 inches. It even has one G5 at 5 4/8 inches, and solid mass measurements to boot.
Tennessee
- Score: 186 1/8 inches
- Harvest Year: 1959
- Hunter: W.A. Foster
Foster shot this Roane County monster in 1959, and it’s held the top spot ever since. It has a great spread, and even has solid mass, but its tines are most impressive. It’s G2s, G3s, and G4s are over 10 inches, with two tines over 11, two tines over 13, and one tine over 14 inches.
Texas
- Score: 197 2/8 inches
- Harvest Date: November 1, 2021
- Hunter: Alberto Bailleres
The Bailleres buck was taken in 2021 in Zavala County. It holds the Texas record by 6/8 inch and sits at No. 46 all time. Not one of its mass measurements reaches the 5-inch mark, and the inside spread is only 18 1/8 inches. What elevates this record whitetail deer so high, though, is the presence of G6s on each side and a G7 on the right.
Vermont
- Score: 181
- Harvest (picked up) Year: 1971
- Hunter: Gary E. Merrill
Merrill found this Rutland County deer dead in 1971, and it has held the title for 41 years. It’s a clean 5×5 with an 18-inch inside spread, two beams over 29 inches, good mass measurements, and great tine length.
Virginia
- Score: 189 2/8 inches
- Harvest Date: November 15, 1999
- Hunter: Jerry L. James
The James deer was shot in Buchanan County in 1999. It’s a clean 10-pointer with a respectable inside spread of 18 4/8 inches and beam lengths of 27 1/8 and 28 5/8 inches. Its mass isn’t much compared to other state records, but the tine length is very good, effectively pushing it to its high score.
Washington
- Score: 200 3/8 inches
- Harvest Year: 1992
- Hunter: James Cartwright
Hovering at No. 15 all-time, the Cartwright buck is a 30-year-old state-record whitetail deer that was bagged in Stevens County. This mainframe 12-pointer also sports five abnormal points for 17 scoreable points. Remarkably, its mass measurements get larger from base to beam tip, and its largest mass measurement is H4 on the left side at 6 inches.
West Virginia
- Score: 188 7/8 inches
- Harvest Date: November 18, 2014
- Hunter: Chad K. Scyphers
Scyphers harvested this massive McDowell County whitetail in 2014. This buck has it all: a 23 2/8-inch inside spread, 28 1/8-inch main beams, and four tines that are over 12 inches. Its largest mass measurement is the right-side H3, which is 6 1/8 inches.
Wisconsin
- Score: 206 1/8 inches
- Harvest Date: November 1, 1914
- Hunter: James Jordan
The James Jordan buck is a true spectacle. Taken in Burnett County, it is No. 1 in Wisconsin and No. 3 all-time. This clean, 10-point rack boasts a 20 1/8-inch inside spread, 30-inch main beams, and two tines over 13 inches. Its mass is the true gem, though, with it increasing as it moves out the beam. It features nearly 54 inches of mass, and five of these measurements are over 6 inches and three over 5 inches.
Wyoming
- Score: 191 5/8 inches
- Harvest Date: October 4, 1986
- Hunter: Robert D. Ross
Ross brought down this record whitetail deer in Platte County nearly 36 years ago. On the upside, it has a good inside spread and main beam length. On the downside, each mass measurement is under 5 inches. Still, with the unreal tine lengths ranging from 10 5/8 to 15 2/8 inches, this deer had no chance but to become a record.